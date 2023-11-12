NWSL championship: Gotham FC beats OL Reign to win dramatic title one year after last-place finish

OL Reign v NJ/NY Gotham FC - 2023 NWSL Championship SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 11: Ali Krieger #11 and Margaret Purce #23 of NJ/NY Gotham FC celebrate a goal against the OL Reign in the first half during the 2023 NWSL Championship at Snapdragon Stadium on November 11, 2023 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images) (Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

Gotham FC won a beautifully chaotic NWSL championship game on Saturday, beating the OL Reign 2-1 to complete an out-of-nowhere rise from the league's basement to its mountaintop.

A year ago, the New Jersey-based club finished dead last in the 12-team National Women's Soccer League. New additions, a new coaching staff and a revamped culture propelled Gotham to the playoffs, then through the playoffs, all the way to its first title.

And two of those 2023 additions were the heroes Saturday in San Diego. Lynn Williams, a multi-time NWSL champ acquired in a draft-day trade from Kansas City, opened the scoring in the 24th minute. After Rose Lavelle equalized for the Reign, Esther Gonzalez scored in first-half stoppage time to put Gotham ahead for good.

The player of the match, though, was undoubtedly Midge Purce.

Gotham's right winger diced up the entire left side of the Reign defense, beating three players in quick succession, to set up Williams for the opener.

Purce also served the corner that Gonzalez — a recently-crowned World Cup winner with Spain — turned into the winner.

And then Gotham held firm. Its anchor all along, through good times and bad, was Ali Krieger. In her final professional soccer game, the 39-year-old captain was rock-solid and won her first NWSL title.

The final had been billed as a matchup of Krieger and Megan Rapinoe, two retiring legends, former teammates and close friends. That narrative fizzled in agony, though, within three minutes, when Rapinoe went down injured. She exited the match in tears.

Rapinoe's injury sucked life out of the game's early stages. But then it rebounded with verve. Lavelle, who'd struggled all year with injuries, was at her playmaking best. Purce and Yazmeen Ryan were consistently dangerous for Gotham, who struck the woodwork twice.

The difference, in the end, was quality in the final third. The Reign had chances, for example: Lavelle carved up Gotham with a devilish through-ball early in the second half, and sent forward Veronica Latsko bearing down on Gotham keeper Mandy Haught, all alone. But Latsko fired a tame shot that Haught pushed to safety.

And then, in the final minute of stoppage time, Lavelle had one final chance — but sent it sailing over the bar.

A video review then revealed that Haught had handled the ball outside the penalty area, denying the Reign an obvious goalscoring opportunity. So Haught was sent off. Gotham tried to sub in backup goalkeeper Michelle Betos, but didn't a substitution left — so midfielder Neely Martin stepped into goal, tugging on a bright pink jersey, to defend a free kick from the top of the penalty box, 19 yards out.

Lavelle, though, hit the wall with her last-gasp free kick.

Gotham, on the other hand, was clinical — and then dogged in defense of its lead. It maintained its signature high press for all 100-plus minutes, keeping the Reign pinned back. And then, at the final whistle, its players erupted, joyous and triumphant.