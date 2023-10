Utah’s Cole Becker hit a 38-yard field goal as time expired to give the No. 14 Utes a 34-32 win over No. 18 USC.

The Trojans took a one-point lead with 1:46 to go on a TD run by Caleb Williams. But the much-maligned USC defense couldn’t keep Utah QB Bryson Barnes from gaining pivotal yardage on the ground as a huge run by Barnes got Utah comfortably in field goal range with five seconds to go.