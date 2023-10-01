NFL Week 4 Sunday Night Football live tracker: Zach Wilson takes centerstage as Jets try to take down Chiefs

New England Patriots v New York Jets EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 24: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets stands on the field before the start of the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on September 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Jets' hopes and dreams for the 2023 NFL season took a major hit almost immediately. Aaron Rodgers was injured four plays into the regular season, paving the way for former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson to step back into the starting role.

Wilson was able to lead the Jets to a victory in Week 1, but things have been tough since then. The Jets have scored just 10 points each of the last two weeks, dropping to 1-2 in the process. Wilson has been at the center of those offensive struggles, causing one Jets legend to say the team needs to move on.

The Jets may feel the same way if Wilson can't get going against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4. While the Jets' defense is elite, the only way to beat the Chiefs is to put a lot of points on the board. If Wilson is incapable of doing that, the Jets might finally be forced to consider other options.

