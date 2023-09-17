NFL Week 2 Sunday Night Football: Dolphins' high-powered offense faces tough task against Patriots defense

Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Chargers INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins drops back to pass during a 36-34 Dolphins win over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) (Harry How/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins didn't miss a beat in Week 1. After averaging 25.5 points in 13 games started by Tua Tagovailoa in 2022, the Dolphins dropped 36 points on the Los Angeles Chargers to open the 2023 regular season. That might be the norm going forward. As long as Tagovailoa is healthy, 30+ points per week is achievable every week.

The New England Patriots are going to put that theory to the test in Week 2, though. After ranking 11th in points against last season, the Patriots came out and limited the high-powered Philadelphia Eagles' offense to just one touchdown. Philadelphia needed four field goals from Jake Elliott and an interception return from Darius Slay to pick up the 25-20 win over the Patriots in Week 1.

New England will need a similar defensive performance if it wants to topple the Dolphins on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 2.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports updates you on the latest scores, news and injuries as the Dolphins take on the Patriots on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 2.