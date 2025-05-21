NFL tush push vote: Which teams voted for, against banning controversial Eagles play?

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 19: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) attempts to score with the Tush Push play during the NFC Divisional Playoff game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams on January 19th, 2025 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The votes are in and the tush push lives to fight another day. A proposal to ban the play — which the Philadelphia Eagles made famous — failed to pass Wednesday.

That was far from certain heading into the day. While the Eagles were the most vocal about their opposition to the ban — for obvious reasons — personnel with other teams seemed more on board with the idea.

In the end, the Eagles won that fight ... but barely. The proposal — which needed 24 votes to pass — received 22 out of 32 votes, falling two short of approval.

So, which teams voted for and against the policy? We know the answer to that thanks to ESPN's Adam Schefter, and it's quite a fascinating list.

The following 10 teams reportedly saved the tush push by voting against the proposal:

Philadelphia Eagles

Baltimore Ravens

Cleveland Browns

Detroit Lions

Jacksonville Jaguars

Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints

New York Jets

Tennessee Titans

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones tried to play it coy when asked how he voted, but it appears he was out to stick it to his division rival.

Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones said that in tush push debate, he had to ask himself whether he’s really against the play or he just wants to stop the Eagles.



Which did he land on?



“I don’t know,” Jerry laughed. “I flip flop.” pic.twitter.com/9lQkcjBQus — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) May 21, 2025

Jones isn't the only member of the NFC East to make the decision. Both the New York Giants and Washington Commanders reportedly voted to ban the play. All three of those clubs have to play the Eagles twice in the regular season, and have likely seen their fair share of tush pushes over the years.

On a similar front, all but one team that plays against the Eagles in 2025 voted to ban the tush push. That would be the Detroit Lions, who are perfectly fine with the tush push sticking around. Detroit and Philadelphia square off in Week 11.

Assuming Schefter's list is accurate, the following 22 teams voted in favor of a tush-push ban.

Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons

Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears

Cincinnati Bengals

Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos

Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Rams

Minnesota Vikings

New York Giants

Pittsburgh Steelers

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Washington Commanders

The Packers are the least surprising team on that list, as they were the franchise that proposed the tush-push ban in the first place.

The other two teams that stand out among that group are the Cardinals and Colts. Both clubs employ former Eagles coordinators as their current head coaches. Shane Steichen joined the Colts in 2019 after serving as the Eagles' offensive coordinator. Jonathan Gannon joined the Cardinals in 2023 after serving as the Eagles' defensive coordinator.

Prior to Wednesday's vote, Steichen confirmed Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni reached out to try and sway how the Colts would vote. Steichen said he was in favor of keeping the play, but the Colts voted against it.

It's worth noting coaches did not vote on Wednesday's proposal. That responsibility fell to team owners. So while Steichen may have been in favor of keeping the tush push around, Colts owner Jim Irsay apparently did not agree. Even so, it could make for a slightly awkward situation the next time Sirianni sees his former coordinators.

That awkwardness won't extend to former Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. After helping lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl win, Moore was hired as the Saints next head coach. The Saints were among the 10 teams to vote against the ban Wednesday, meaning Moore is probably a safe bet to receive a holiday card from Sirianni this winter.