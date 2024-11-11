NFL playoff picture: Chiefs lead AFC, Lions lead NFC postseason races after tight wins in Week 10

NFL: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after defeating the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images (Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Week 10 of the NFL season is almost in the books, and the playoff picture is starting to take shape.

The Kansas City Chiefs blocked a field goal as time expired to beat the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon and remain undefeated on the year. They hold a commanding lead in the AFC West and are on pace to earn the bye in the AFC.

In the NFC, the Detroit Lions rallied back and put up 19 unanswered points to beat the Houston Texans 26-23 on Sunday night on a game-winning field goal. They've now won seven straight games and hold the top spot in the NFC. That win came despite quarterback Jared Goff throwing five interceptions.

Here's a look at where things stand playoff-wise in the NFL as Week 10 of the season wraps up.

NFC Playoff Picture

As of Nov. 11, here’s what the playoff race looks like in the NFC

1. Detroit Lions (8-1)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (7-2) vs. 7. Green Bay Packers (6-3)

3. Atlanta Hawks (6-4) vs. 6. Washington Commanders (7-3)

4. Arizona Cardinals (6-4) vs. 5. Minnesota Vikings (7-2)

On the bubble

8. San Francisco 49ers (5-4)

9. Los Angeles Rams (4-4)

10. Chicago Bears (4-5)

AFC Playoff Picture

As of Nov. 11, here’s what the playoff race looks like in the AFC

1. Kansas City Chiefs (9-0)

2. Buffalo Bills (8-2) vs. 7. Denver Broncos (5-5)

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2) vs. 6. Los Angeles Clippers (6-3)

4. Houston Texans (6-4) vs. 5. Baltimore Ravens (7-3)

On the bubble

8. Indianapolis Colts (4-6)

9. Cincinnati Bengals (4-6)

10. New York Jets (3-7)

Full NFC Standings

As of Nov. 11, here’s where things stand in the NFC

NFC East

1. Philadelphia Eagles (7-2)

2. Washington Commanders (7-3)

3. Dallas Cowboys (3-6)

4. New York Giants (2-8)

NFC North

1. Detroit Lions (8-1)

2. Minnesota Vikings (7-2)

3. Green Bay Packers (6-3)

4. Chicago Bears (4-5)

NFC South

1. Atlanta Falcons (6-4)

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6)

3. New Orleans Saints (3-7)

4. Carolina Panthers (3-7)

NFC West

1. Arizona Cardinals (6-4)

2. San Francisco 49ers (5-4)

3. Los Angeles Rams (4-4)*

4. Seattle Seahawks (4-5)

Full AFC Standings

As of Nov. 11, here’s where things stand in the AFC

AFC East

1. Buffalo Bills (8-2)

2. New York Jets (3-7)

3. New England Patriots (3-7)

4. Miami Dolphins (2-6)*

AFC North

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2)

2. Baltimore Ravens (7-3)

3. Cincinnati Bengals (4-6)

4. Cleveland Browns (2-7)

AFC South

1. Houston Texans (6-4)

2. Indianapolis Colts (4-6)

3. Tennessee Titans (2-7)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8)

AFC West

1. Kansas City Chiefs (9-0)

2. Los Angeles Chargers (6-3)

3. Denver Broncos (5-5)

4. Las Vegas Raiders (2-7)

*The Dolphins and Rams will square off on Monday night to wrap up Week 10 of the NFL season