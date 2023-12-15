NFL injury tracker Week 15: Justin Jefferson expects to play for Vikings; A.J. Dillon suffered broken thumb vs. Giants

Minnesota Vikings v Las Vegas Raiders LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 10: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings runs onto the field prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images) (Ian Maule/Getty Images)

Justin Jefferson is ready to play Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering a chest injury in Week 14. The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver said he was going to play his typical number of routes after he was cleared of internal bleeding and broken ribs after being injured on a hit against the Las Vegas Raiders.

"He did probably more than I originally expected and responded really well to all the work," Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said. "So we feel really good about where Justin's at."

Will A.J. Dillon be available for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? The running back suffered a broken thumb during Monday's loss to the New York Giants and has yet to practice this week. The team is hoping to figure out a way for him to play.

"If it's hurt, am I making it a bigger issue than it is down the road?" Dillon said via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "And the next question is will I be able to positively impact the team with me being out there?

"We’ve got some days left in the week and those are some questions I’ve got to figure out myself. If I can go, I’m going to go. I’ve played through some stuff in the past over the years where I’m hurting but obviously good enough to go. I try to be out there if I can. That doesn’t change.”

Aaron Jones has been out recovering from an MCL injury but has been back at practice and could be an option for Matt LaFleur.

“I’m making great strides,” he said. “I’m taking it day by day but I feel I’m confident for Sunday.”

Here's the rest of the Week 15 injury report.

VIKINGS

WR Justin Jefferson (chest): questionable

G Chris Reed (illness): questionable

WR Jalen Nailor (concussion): OUT

RB Alexander Mattison (ankle): OUT

T Brian O'Neill (ankle): OUT

BENGALS

LB Joe Bachie (oblique): questionable

STEELERS

LB Alex Highsmith (concussion): questionable

G Isaac Seumalo (shoulder): questionable

QB Kenny Pickett (ankle): OUT

COLTS

LB Segun Olubi (hip): questionable

T Braden Smith (knee): OUT

RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb): OUT

BRONCOS

S P.J. Locke (neck): questionable

LB Nik Bonitto (knee): OUT

TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring/foot): OUT

LIONS

OT Taylor Decker (back): questionable

DL Benito Jones (neck): questionable

C Frank Ragnow (knee/back/toe): questionable

WR Josh Reynolds (back): questionable

QB Hendon Hooker (knee): OUT

FALCONS

LB Nate Landman (knee): limited

OL Chris Lindstrom (ankle): limited

OL Drew Dalman (ankle): limited

OL Jake Matthews (knee): limited

DL Kentavius Street (pectoral): DNP

OL Kaleb McGary (knee/illness): DNP

DL David Onyemata (ankle): DNP

PANTHERS

LB Brian Burns (ankle): limited

OT Taylor Moton (knee): limited

LB Marquis Haynes (back): limited

TE Tommy Tremble (hip): limited

DT DeShawn Williams (knee): limited

SAF Jammie Robinson (finger): limited

TE Hayden Hurst (concussion): DNP

DB D'Shawn Jamison (illness): DNP

G Justin McCray (calf): DNP

TE Ian Thomas (ankle): DNP

LB Amare Barno (illness): DNP

FS Sam Franklin Jr. (illness): DNP

BEARS

WR D.J. Moore (ankle): limited

LB Noah Sewell (knee): limited

DB Jaquan Brisker (groin): DNP

WR Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral): DNP

BROWNS

RB Jerome Ford (wrist): limited

RB Kareem Hunt (groin): limited

LB Jordan Kunaszyk (calf): limited

CB Denzel Ward (shoulder): limited

DT Jake Elliott (concussion): DNP

DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (pectoral): DNP

C Ethan Pocic (stinger): DNP

RB Pierre Strong (illness): DNP

S Juan Thornhill (calf): DNP

BUCCANEERS

CB Carlton Davis (groin): DNP

DL Will Gholston (knee/ankle): DNP

WR Chris Godwin (knee): DNP

S Ryan Neal (back): DNP

LS Zach Triner (elbow): DNP

T Vita Vea (toe): DNP

LB Devin White (foot): DNP

PACKERS

CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder): limited

LB Kingsley Enagbare (toe): limited

RB Aaron Jones (knee): limited

CB Keisean Nixon (quad): limited

S Jonathan Owens (knee): limited

WR Jayden Reed (ankle): limited

DL T.J. Slaton (quad): limited

LB Quay Walker (shoulder): limited

WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle): limited

RB A.J. Dillon (thumb): DNP

G Elgton Jenkins (shoulder): DNP

S Darnell Savage (shoulder): DNP

WR Christian Watson (hamstring): DNP

JETS

RB Nick Bawdin (knee): limited

DL John Franklin-Myers (ankle): limited

RB Breece Hall (ankle): limited

OL Max Mitchell (neck): limited

QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles): limited

OL Joe Tippmann (shoulder): limited

WR Jason Brownlee (ankle): DNP

OL Carter Warren (hip): DNP

DOLPHINS

T Terron Armstead (knee/ankle): limited

RB Chris Brooks (knee): limited

S Jevon Holland (knees): limited

CB Xavien Howard (hip): limited

OL Austin Jackson (oblique): limited

RB Raheem Mostert (knee): limited

LB Andrew Van Ginkel (oblique): limited

RB De'Von Achane (toe): DNP

OL Liam Eichenberg (calf): DNP

S DeShon Elliott (concussion): DNP

WR Tyreek Hill (ankle): DNP

OL Robert Hunt (hamstring): DNP

GIANTS

CB Cor'Dale Flott (shoulder): limited

DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring): limited

T Evan Neal (ankle): limited

DL A'Shawn Robinson (hamstring/finger): limited

TE Darren Waller (hamstring): limited

LB Isaiah Simmons (ankle): limited

SAINTS

QB Taysom Hill (foot/left hand): limited

DE Cameron Jordan (ankle): limited

WR Rashid Shaheed (thigh): limited

RB Jamaal Williams (groin): limited

DE Isaiah Foskey (quad): DNP

RB Kendre Miller (ankle): DNP

WR Chris Olave (ankle): DNP

TEXANS

WR Noah Brown (knee): limited

DT Maliek Collins (chest): limited

G Shaq Mason (calf): limited

LB Henry To'o'To'o (hamstring): limited

DE Will Anderson (ankle): DNP

LB Blake Cashman (hamstring): DNP

WR Nico Collins (calf): DNP

T George Fant (hip): DNP

QB C.J. Stroud (concussion): DNP

CB Tavierre Thomas (hamstring): DNP

TITANS

DL Denico Autry (knee): limited

C Aaron Brewer (neck): limited

G Daniel Brunskill (ankle): limited

CB Anthony Kendall (knee): limited

LB Jake Gibbens (back): DNP

WR Kyle Philips (hamstring): DNP

TE Kevin Rader (illness): DNP

DT Jeffery Simmons (knee): DNP

TE Josh Whyle (knee): DNP

CHIEFS

LB Nick Bolton (wrist/ab): limited

RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder): DNP

OL Donovan Smith (neck): DNP

S Mike Edwards (illness): SNP

PATRIOTS

DL Christian Barmore (shoulder): limited

WR Kayshon Boutte (shoulder): limited

WR Demario Douglas (concussion): limited

WR DeVante Parker (knee): limited

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle): limited

WR Tyquan Thornton (hamstring): limited

OT Trent Brown (ankle/hand): DNP

DB Brenden Schooler (illness): DNP

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle): DNP

49ERS

G Spencer Burford (knee): limited

DT Arik Armstead (foot/knee): DNP

G Aaron Banks (hip): DNP

LB Oren Burks (knee): DNP

TE Ross Sweeney (ankle): DNP

LB Dre Greenlaw (hip/ankle): DNP

DT Javon Hargrave (hamstring): DNP

CB Charvarius Ward (groin): DNP

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee): DNP

CARDINALS

LB Krys Barnes (ribs): limited

WR Marquis Brown (heel): limited

RB Emari Demercado (neck): limited

P Blake Gillikin (back): limited

CB Antonio Hamilton (groin): limited

CB Bobby Price (quad): limited

DL Kevin Strong (knee): limited

CB Starling Thomas V (ankle): limited

S Jalen Thompson (toe): limited

OL Elijah Wilkinson (neck): limited

WR Michael Wilson (neck): limited

TE Geoff Swaim (back): DNP

COMMANDERS

C Tyler Larsen (knee): limited

TE Curtis Hodges (back): DNP

RB Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring): DNP

DE James Smith-Williams (hamstring): DNP

RAMS

WR Tutu Atwell (concussion): limited

LB Michael Hoecht (knee): limited

WR Ben Skowronek (ankle): limited

T Rob Havenstein (groin): DNP

COWBOYS

RB Rico Dowdle (ankle): limited

WR Brandin Cooks (illness): DNP

CB Stephon Gilmore (illness): DNP

DT Johnathan Hankins (knee/ankle): DNP

S Malik Hooker (ankle): DNP

WR Jalen Tolbert (illness): DNP

BILLS

CB Taron Johnson (ankle): limited

TE Dalton Kincaid (thumb/shoulder): limited

DE A.J. Epenesa (rib): DNP

S Micah Hyde (stinger): DNP

RAVENS

S Kyle Hamilton (knee): limited

QB Tyler Huntley (personal): DNP

JAGUARS

WR Jamal Agnew (shoulder): limited

CB Christian Braswell (hamstring): limited

CB Tyson Campbell (quad): limited

S Andre Cisco (groin): limited

OL Ezra Cleveland (knee): limited

RB Travis Etienne Jr. (ribs): limited

CB Tre Herndon (concussion): limited

RB D'Ernest Johnson (knee): limited

WR Zay Jones (knee): limited

OL Walker Little (hamstring): limited

TE Brenton Strange (foot): limited

EAGLES

S Reed Blankenship (concussion): limited

LB Zach Cunningham (knee): DNP

G Cam Jurgens (pectoral): DNP

CB Darius Slay (knee): DNP

SEAHAWKS

G Anthony Bradford (knee): limited

WR Dee Eskridge (ribs): limited

QB Geno Smith (groin): limited

CB Tre Brown (heel): limited

DE Leonard Williams (ankle): limited

NT Jarran Reed (wrist): limited

S Jamal Adams (knee): DNP

LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle): DNP

LB Nick Bellore (knee): DNP

CB Devon Witherspoon (hip): DNP

T Jason Peters (personal): DNP