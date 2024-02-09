NFL Honors: Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud among the big award winners

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) reacts during the second half against the Cleveland Browns of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan 13, 2024 in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker) (Maria Lysaker/AP)

LAS VEGAS — C.J. Stroud wasn't the first pick of the NFL draft. But he might be the No. 1 rookie quarterback of all time.

Stroud had an unbelievable rookie season for the Houston Texans, breaking several records. And on Thursday night he won Offensive Rookie of the Year at NFL Honors, the league's annual awards gala.

It took a monster season from Stroud to beat out Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua, who set multiple rookie records himself including the single season record for receiving yards by a rookie. Stroud, the second pick of the draft, was excellent from beginning to end and in the playoffs as well, leading his Texans to a wild-card round win over the Cleveland Browns.

Stroud got 48 of 50 first-place votes and two second-place votes. Nacua got two first-place votes and 48 second-place votes.

Stroud was part of a stellar rookie class for the Texans, which included pass rusher Will Anderson Jr., the No. 3 overall pick of the draft who also had a big impact.

