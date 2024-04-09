NFL Draft primer: Jets have a couple positions to address as they run it back with Aaron Rodgers

2023 record: 7-10, missed playoffs

Draft picks per round

1st Round: No. 103rd Round: No. 724th Round: No. 1114th Round: No. 134 (from Ravens)6th Round: No. 1857th Round: No. 256 (compensatory)7th Round: No. 257 (compensatory)

Top needs

Tight endWide receiverSafety

The Jets don't have a lot of holes as they run it back with Aaron Rodgers hopefully healthy this time. Mike Williams was a good one-year signing at wide receiver, but the Jets should stock up more at the position outside of Garrett Wilson. The signing of Chuck Clark in free agency shouldn't prevent them from addressing safety in the draft, and they could use more firepower in their tight ends room.

Best first-round fits

Brock Bowers, TE, GeorgiaRome Odunze, WR, WashingtonMalik Nabers, WR, LSU

Best Day 2 fits

Javon Bullard, S, GeorgiaMalachi Corley, WR, Western KentuckyCade Stover, TE, Ohio State

How they did last draft

The Jets earned a B-minus. Will McDonald didn't make much of an impact as a rookie and may find himself stuck a bit on the depth chart after the Jets' trade for Haason Reddick. Outside of Joe Tippmann, it's hard to say the Jets produced much from their 2023 rookie class.

Dream fantasy draft pick

After landing Mike Williams in free agency, the Jets don't have glaring gaps with their offensive skill talent. Give this team a healthy Aaron Rodgers and New York holds an exciting 2024 upside. The Jets will probably eat their vegetables and address the offensive line with an early pick, but if they felt like making a dessert pick instead, it would be fun to match Rodgers with Brock Bowers, the buzzy tight end prospect out of Georgia. — Scott Pianowski