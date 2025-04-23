NFL Draft Preview: Wish-casting our favorite fantasy fits for QBs, RBs, WRs, TEs | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

By Matt Harmon,Andy Behrens, Yahoo Sports

Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon live for our official final preview of the NFL Draft. Instead of your run of the mill mock draft, the two ‘wish cast’ their favorite fantasy fits for the top QB, RB, WR and TE prospects in this year’s draft class. In secret list style, the two hosts go back and forth on each prospect and share their favorite landing spots that would maximize each prospects' fantasy potential.

(4:25) - QBs: Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe

(28:00) - TEs: Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland

(37:05) - RBs: Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton, TreVeyon Henderson, Quinshon Judkins, Kaleb Johnson, Damien Martinez, Cam Skattebo,

(1:02:30) - WRs: Travis Hunter, Tetairoa McMillan, Matthew Golden, Emeka Egbuka, Luther Burden III, Jaylin Noel, Jayden Higgins, Jack Bech

