NFL Draft 2025 picks, grades from Rounds 2 and 3: Where will Shedeur Sanders go?

Yahoo Sports NFL draft analyst Charles McDonald offers pick-by-pick analysis and grades of Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Here's how he rated teams on Day 2 of the 2024 and 2023 drafts if you're scoring at home. And here's how he rated Round 1 of the 2025 Draft.
Round 2
1. (33 overall) Cleveland Browns: LB Carson Schwesinger (UCLA)
Grade: B
The Browns had a need at linebacker with the serious injury to Jeremiah Owusu Koramoah and took a similar player in Carson Schwesinger. Schwesinger is a fast, rangy player in coverage that will benefit from playing behind a talented defensive line.
Player comparison: Deion Jones
2. (34) Houston Texans (from Giants): WR Jayden Higgins (Iowa St.)
Grade: B-
The Texans needed a slot receiver and they opted for a big one in Jayden Higgins from Iowa State. Higgins is built like Nico Collins, but won’t play the same position for the Texans offense — and they needed the depth with injuries to Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs leaving the team.
Player comparison: Joshua Palmer
3. (35) Seattle Seahawks (from Titans): S Nick Emmanwori (South Carolina)
Grade: C+
Nick Emmanwori doesn’t play up to his insane NFL combine performance, but he’s got enough potential for someone like Mike Macdonald to get the most out of him. Just don’t love trading up for a guy who doesn’t play like the baddest dude on the field, despite having those traits.
Player comparison: Ifeatu Melifonwu
4. (36). Cleveland Browns (from Jaguars): RB Quinshon Judkins (Ohio St.)
Grade: B
Player comparison: David Montgomery
