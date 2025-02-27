NFL combine: Travis Hunter won't work out in Indy, saving CB/WR drills for pro day

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter told CBS Sports on Thursday that he will not work out during the NFL scouting combine this week. Instead, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner will do drills at cornerback and wide receiver during Big 12 Pro Day, which will take place March 18-21.

Hunter, the potential No. 1 overall pick, wants to continue playing both sides of the ball once he's in the NFL

"I'm going to play both," Hunter told reporters on Thursday. "That's not my job to figure it out. I like to play both sides of the ball. If they give me the opportunity to play both sides of the ball, I'm going to play both sides of the ball."

When asked if he might consider also working as a return man, Hunter replied, "I don't know about returning, I've already got two jobs on my hands."

Hunter recorded 92 receptions for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns this past season with the Buffaloes. Defensively, he intercepted four passes and made 29 tackles while missing big chunks of two games with a shoulder injury.

Where Hunter goes in next month's NFL draft will determine whether he continues his two-way prowess. Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan, whose team picks first overall, said this week that it's "very realistic" Hunter can play both offense and defense. Cleveland Browns general Andrew Berry, who will make the No. 2 overall selection, sees Hunter primarily as a cornerback.

While Hunter said it's "super important" to hear his name called with the first pick, he said he would like to land with a team that is open to him remaining a two-way threat.