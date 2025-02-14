New York Giants owners exploring sale of 'minority, non-controlling stake,' team says

ATLANTA, GA DECEMBER 22: A New York Giants football helmet on the sideline during the NFL game between the New York Giants and the Atlanta Falcons on December 22nd, 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Despite another disappointing season, theNew York Giants are looking into expanding their ownership group. The Mara and Tisch families, who own the Giants, confirmed in a statement on Thursday that they were exploring the possibility of selling a minority stake in the team, and had retained an investment bank to advise on the sale.

“The Mara and Tisch families have retained Moelis & Company to explore the potential sale of a minority, non-controlling stake in the New York Giants,” the team said in a statement. “There will be no further comment in regard to the process.”

Sports Business Journal's Ben Fischer reported earlier on Thursday that the team was looking to sell up to a 10% share. Beyond confirming that the share would be a minority stake, the team did not confirm what percentage the share was expected to be.

One of the oldest teams in the league, the Giants have been owned by the Mara family since the team was founded by Tim Mara a century ago. The Tisch family bought a 50% share of the team in 1991, splitting control between the two families.

The Giants are also one of the most valuable teams in the league: As of last summer, the team is currently valued at $7.3 billion, per Forbes, making it the fourth-most valuable team in the NFL. If that valuation still stands when a sale goes through, a 10% share in the team would cost $730 million.

Even if a sale goes through, it is difficult to tell whether it will have any affect on the disgruntled Giants fan base. As the team ended the 2024 season with a 3-14 record, fans resorted to flying banner planes above MetLife Stadium in an attempt to get primary owner John Mara to address what one banner called "a dumpster fire."