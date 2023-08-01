New England Revolution coach Bruce Arena place on leave over alleged 'insensitive and inappropriate remarks'

Toronto FC v New England Revolution FOXBOROUGH, MA - JUNE 24: New England Revolution coach Bruce Arena before a game between Toronto FC and New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium on June 24, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/Getty Images). (Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

New England Revolution head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena was placed on administrative leave Tuesday following allegations of "insensitive and inappropriate remarks," MLS announced Tuessday.

The leave is pending a review of the allegations.

Statement from MLS on New England Revolution Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena. pic.twitter.com/9No8sZDEkO — MLS Communications (@MLS_PR) August 1, 2023

It is currently unknown what Arena is alleged to have said.

Per The Athletic, Arena wasn't present at team activities Sunday and Monday. Players were reportedly told Sunday that Arena would not be present for an unspecified amount of time, with technical director Curt Onalfo and assistant coach Richie Williams taking over operations in the meantime. They were also told it was not a health issue for the 71-year-old Arena.

Arena has been a fixture for MLS and U.S. Soccer going back decades, with head coaching stints with D.C. United, New York Red Bulls and LA Galaxy, as well as two separate stints coaching the USMNT. He has been the man in charge in New England since 2019, a span of time in which the team has gone 68-43-40.

He last coached the USMNT in 2017, resigning after the team failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.