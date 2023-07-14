NCAA fines Tennessee $8 million and penalizes ex-coach Jeremy Pruitt for NCAA violations

The NCAA has fined Tennessee $8 million and given former Volunteers coach Jeremy Pruitt a six-year show-cause penalty for what it said were “hundreds” of NCAA violations that occurred under his watch.

The NCAA decision was released Friday and came after the governing body and school had reached an agreement regarding the case. Tennessee fired Pruitt after the 2020 season following its own investigation into violations within the program. That investigation led Tennessee to say it fired Pruitt with cause and contend that it didn’t owe the coach his $13 million buyout.

Tennessee did not receive a bowl ban as part of the NCAA’s consequences.

"This, in light of the institution's exemplary cooperation and the board's recent guidance on penalties, the panel declines to prescribe a postseason competition ban for Tennessee," the NCAA's decision said. "In lieu of a postseason competition ban, the panel prescribes an enhanced financial penalty that negates $8 million in revenue the institution would otherwise receive in connection with postseason competition in the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Combined with the required core financial penalty and a fee to address ineligible competition by Tennessee football student-athletes in a 2020 bowl game, this will result in a total financial penalty of over $9 million."

Pruitt was Tennessee’s coach from 2018-2020 and had a record of 16-19 with the school. Tennessee’s only bowl appearance in his tenure came in the Gator Bowl after the 2019 season.

The Volunteers hired Josh Heupel to replace Pruitt and went 11-2 in 2022. You can read the NCAA's entire decision here.