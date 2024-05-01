NBA playoffs: Tyrese Maxey leads frantic rally past Knicks to save season, stun Madison Square Garden crowd

Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey (0) looks to pass during the first half of Game 5 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the New York Knicks, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Madison Square Garden was ready to explode Tuesday night. Tyrese Maxey had other plans.

The 76ers' All-Star guard scored 46 points including seven in the final 25 seconds of regulation to power Philadelphia to a 112-106 overtime win over the New York Knicks and stun a frenetic Madison Square Garden crowd. The win staves off elimination for the 76ers and sends the tense first-round series back to Philadelphia for Game 6 with New York leading, 3-2.

The 76ers looked defeated in regulation with New York holding a 96-90 lead with 28 seconds remaining. But Maxey scored an and-1 3-pointer to cut New York's lead to 96-94.

Then with 8.1 seconds left on the clock, he hit another 3 to tie the game at 97-97 and send the game to overtime.

There, the Knicks took a 102-97 lead on five straight points by Jalen Brunson. But the 76ers battled back to take a a 103-102 lead and rode a 9-0 run to a 106-102 advantage. Brunson then converted a flagrant foul on Joel Embiid into a four-point possession with a free throw and 3-pointer to tie the game at 106-106.

But the 76ers scored four unanswered points to retake the lead at 110-106 with 15.1 seconds remaining and never trailed again.