NBA Playoffs: Luka Dončić drops 32 and the game-winner as Mavericks take 2-0 lead

Dallas Mavericks v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Two MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 24: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts during the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game Two of the Western Conference Finals at Target Center on May 24, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Dallas Mavericks have a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals, and they made it hurt for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Behind a 32-point triple-double and game-winner from Luka Dončić, the Mavericks won 109-108 in a Game 2 that went down to the wire. Game 3 is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Sunday in Dallas (TNT).

Down 108-106 with four seconds remaining, Dončić made a stepback 3-pointer to take the air out of the Target Center.

LUKA IN THE CLUTCH 🤯 pic.twitter.com/aFhgYF9UXh — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 25, 2024

The Timberwolves got the ball in the hands of their hottest shooter of the night, Naz Reid, but his would-be game-winner clanked out.