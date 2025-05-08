NBA playoffs: Knicks rally from 20-points down again to stun Celtics in Game 2, take a 2-0 series lead

The New York Knicks are getting good at this.

The Knicks, just two days after mounting a 20-point second-half comeback to stun the Boston Celtics to open their Eastern Conference semifinals series, have done it again. The Knicks rallied from 20 points down, thanks to a huge fourth-quarter showing from Mikal Bridges, to grab a 91-90 win over the Celtics and take a 2-0 lead in the series.

The Knicks went on a wild 21-4 run in the fourth quarter, and took their first lead of the night after a mid-range bucket from Jalen Brunson down the stretch. That came after the Celtics missed 12 consecutive shots and went more than eight minutes without a field goal. After a fairly dominant showing over the first three quarters that built up a 20-point lead, they largely shut down. Their last made field goal came at the 8:40 mark of the fourth quarter, when Payton Pritchard hit a 3-pointer.

Finally, the Celtics' dry spell snapped with just under 20 seconds to go in the game after Jayson Tatum drove it full court and threw down an easy dunk. That put them back in the lead by a single point.

Then on the other end, Brunson drew a foul and hit a pair of free throws to put the Knicks back up on top. While the Celtics had one last look, Tatum tried to get a shot off, Bridges blocked Tatum in the corner to snag the one-point win and leave Boston absolutely stunned.

Game 3 of the series is set for Saturday afternoon in New York.

