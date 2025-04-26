NBA playoffs: Jimmy Butler reportedly ruled out for Game 3 of Rockets-Warriors

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

The Golden State Warriors will have to try reclaiming their series lead over the Houston Rockets without Jimmy Butler.

The six-time All-Star has been ruled out for Game 3 of the Warriors' first-round series, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Jonathan Kuminga will reportedly take his starting spot.

This article will be updated with more information.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!