NBA playoffs: Giannis Antetokounmpo gets into exchange with Tyrese Haliburton's dad, scuffle with Ben Mathurin after loss

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - APRIL 29: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks exchanges words with Bennedict Mathurin #00 of the Indiana Pacers after Game 5 of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on April 29, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Things were extremely heated on the court at Gainbridge Fieldhouse after the final buzzer sounded on Tuesday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo got into it with Pacers guard Ben Mathurin at center court, which led to a scuffle that required the two men being separated, and then he got into an emotional exchange with Tyrese Haliburton's dad after the Milwaukee Bucks' season-ending loss to Indiana.

Antetokounmpo and John Haliburton met on the court after the Pacers' 119-118 overtime win over the Bucks on Tuesday. The two shook hands in a crowd of people, but immediately went forehead-to-forehead and started exchanging words. Eventually, the two were separated and parted ways. Giannis gave the elder Haliburton a thumbs up as he did so.

Giannis & Tyrese Haliburton’s dad lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/SQ2eAyvkZH — Braiden Turner (@bturner23) April 30, 2025

It’s unclear what was said, or if there was any issue between the two men, but the conversation was clearly an emotional one.

Antetokounmpo met the younger Haliburton and Pacers coach Rick Carlisle on the court after the game, too, and didn’t seem too upset by the outcome in the immediate aftermath.

I cannot believe what just happened here. Haliburton and Giannis with dap. The series is over. Wow. pic.twitter.com/k4bHZQP74y — Tony East (@TonyREast) April 30, 2025

Before that, though, Antetokounmpo and Mathurin got into it at center court. It's unclear what initiated the incident, but it looked like Mathurin said something to Antetokounmpo and then grabbed him after a hug.

Bucks-Pacers got heated at the end of Game 5 😳



(via @BleacherReport) pic.twitter.com/eWjPNM29vc — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 30, 2025

Haliburton flew past Antetokounmpo and expertly made it to the rim to hit a game-winning layup with less than two seconds left on the clock in overtime. That was enough to push the Pacers to the one-point win and officially close out the series.

Antetokounmpo finished with a huge triple-double in the loss. He had 30 points, 20 rebounds and 13 assists for the Bucks. Gary Trent Jr. led the way with 33 points, and A.J. Green — who entered the starting lineup for the injured Damian Lillard — added 19 points.

Haliburton had 26 points and nine assists in the win for the Pacers despite shooting 2-of-10 from behind the arc. Myles Turner added 21 points, and Aaron Nesmith finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds. The Pacers will now take on the Cleveland Cavaliers, who swept the Miami Heat in their opening-round series, in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Though it's not clear what to make of that exchange, it could be the final moment of the Antetokounmpo era in Milwaukee as the franchise heads to a critical offseason. Antetokounmpo has spent all 12 seasons of his NBA career with the Bucks, and he led them to a championship in 2021, but the team has been knocked out of the playoffs in the first round in three straight seasons now.

Many expect that Antetokounmpo will be traded this offseason to get somewhere that he can win a championship again. The Bucks don't have any first round picks in this upcoming draft, don't have a solid young roster around him to work with and fellow star Damian Lillard could miss all of next season recovering from a torn left Achilles he suffered earlier in the series. Whether that happens, and where the two-time MVP ends up if it does, remains to be seen.

Either way, the end to Tuesday night’s game — both before the final buzzer sounded and as Antetokounmpo made his way off the court — wasn’t great for the Bucks.