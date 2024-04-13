NBA Playoff Picture: Key games, tiebreakers and everything at stake on the season's final day

Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 01: Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns reacts toa call during the second quarter of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on April 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Welcome to the regular-season finale, where 13 playoff seeds are still in the air, and the only first-round series we know for sure is the fourth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers vs. the fifth-seeded Dallas Mavericks.

Most notably, the final guaranteed playoff berths in both conferences remain unsettled. Win, and the New Orleans Pelicans are in as the Western Conference's No. 6 seed, facing any of three teams. Lose, and it's chaos. In the East, the fifth and sixth seeds are open to four different teams under any number of scenarios. The booby prizes are berths in the double-elimination bracket of the play-in tournament.

(In the play-in, which begins on Tuesday, the seventh- and eighth-place teams play a single game. The winner is the No. 7 seed; the loser faces the winner of a game between the ninth- and 10th-place teams for the No. 8 seed. Got it? Good, because there is still some settling to do for six of those eight spots.)

The West's top seed is also undecided. This marks the first time in NBA history that three teams are tied with a conference's top record and each have a shot at the No. 1 seed on the regular season's final day. The Oklahoma City Thunder hold the three-way tiebreaker and a head-to-head tiebreaker against the Denver Nuggets. The Minnesota Timberwolves own head-to-head tiebreakers against OKC and Denver.

Since the Nos. 1 and 2 seeds in both conferences will wait on opponents to emerge from the play-in tournament, the 4-5 matchup in the Eastern Conference is the last major domino to fall on Sunday. The Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic, Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat could each land in one of those spots. Do not worry. We have sorted that out.

Now that we have dispensed with the basics, on to the finer details (and there are a lot of them) ...

WESTERN CONFERENCE

1. Oklahoma City Thunder (56-25)

Clinched playoff berth

Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 3)

Own tiebreakers against: Nuggets

2. Minnesota Timberwolves (56-25)

Clinched playoff berth

Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 3)

Own tiebreakers against: Nuggets, Thunder

3. Denver Nuggets (56-25)

Clinched playoff berth

Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 3)

No relevant tiebreakers

4. Los Angeles Clippers (51-30)

Clinched No. 4 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 5 Dallas Mavericks

5. Dallas Mavericks (50-31)

Clinched No. 5 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 4 Los Angeles Clippers

6. New Orleans Pelicans (49-32)

Highest possible finish: No. 6 seed (clinched no lower than No. 7)

Own tiebreakers against: Kings

7. Phoenix Suns (48-33)

Highest possible finish: No. 6 seed (clinched no lower than No. 7)

Own tiebreakers against: Pelicans

8. Los Angeles Lakers (46-35)

Highest possible finish: No. 8 seed

No relevant tiebreakers

9. Sacramento Kings (45-36)

Highest possible finish: No. 8 seed

Own tiebreakers against: Warriors, Lakers

10. Golden State Warriors (45-36)

Highest possible finish: No. 8 seed

Own tiebreakers against: Lakers

Sunday's games of consequence (all times Eastern)

Nuggets at Grizzlies (3:30 p.m.)

DEN clinches the No. 1 seed with a win and OKC and MIN losses

DEN clinches the No. 2 seed with a win and either a MIN or OKC loss

DEN clinches the No. 3 seed with a loss or MIN and OKC wins

Suns at Timberwolves (3:30 p.m.)

MIN clinches the No. 1 seed with a win and an OKC or DEN loss

MIN clinches the No. 2 seed with a win and OKC and DEN wins

MIN clinches the No. 3 seed with a loss and OKC and DEN wins

PHX clinches the No. 6 seed with a win and a NOP loss

PHX clinches the No. 7 seed with a loss or a NOP win

Lakers at Pelicans (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

NOP clinches the No. 6 seed with a win or a PHX loss

NOP clinches the No. 7 seed with a loss and a PHX win

LAL clinches the No. 8 seed with a win or SAC and GSW losses

LAL clinches the No. 9 seed with a loss and either a SAC or GSW win

LAL clinches the No. 10 seed with a loss and SAC and GSW wins

Mavericks at Thunder (3:30 p.m.)

OKC clinches the No. 1 seed with 1) a win and a DEN win, 2) a win and a MIN loss or 3) a loss and MIN and DEN losses

OKC clinches the No. 2 seed with 1) a loss and a MIN win or 2) a DEN loss and a MIN win

OKC clinches the No. 3 seed with a loss and a DEN win

Jazz at Warriors (3:30 p.m.)

GSW clinches the No. 8 seed with a win and LAL and SAC losses

GSW clinches the No. 9 seed with a win and either a LAL or a SAC loss

GSW clinches the No. 10 seed with a loss or LAL and SAC wins

Blazers at Kings (3:30 p.m.)

SAC clinches the No. 8 seed with a win and a LAL loss

SAC clinches the No. 9 seed with a win and a LAL win or a loss and a GSW loss

SAC clinches the No. 10 seed with a loss and a GSW win

EASTERN CONFERENCE

1. Boston Celtics (63-18)

Clinched No. 1 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 8 seed (determined by play-in tournament)

2. Milwaukee Bucks (49-32)

Clinched playoff berth

Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 4)

Own tiebreakers against: Knicks

3. New York Knicks (49-32)

Clinched playoff berth

Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 4)

Own tiebreakers against: Cavaliers

4. Cleveland Cavaliers (48-33)

Clinched playoff berth

Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 4)

Own tiebreakers against: Bucks

5. Orlando Magic (46-35)

Highest possible finish: No. 5 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

Own tiebreakers against: Pacers

6. Indiana Pacers (46-35)

Highest possible finish: No. 5 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

Own tiebreakers against: 76ers, Heat

7. Philadelphia 76ers (46-35)

Highest possible finish: No. 5 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

Own tiebreakers against: Magic

8. Miami Heat (45-36)

Highest possible finish: No. 5 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

Own tiebreakers against: Magic

9. Chicago Bulls (39-42)

Clinched No. 9 seed and play-in tournament game vs. No. 10 Atlanta Hawks

10. Atlanta Hawks (36-45)

Clinched No. 10 seed and play-in tournament game vs. No. 9 Chicago Bulls

Sunday's games of consequence (all times Eastern)

Hornets at Cavaliers (1 p.m.)

CLE clinches the No. 2 seed with a win and MIL and NYK losses

CLE clinches the No. 3 seed with a win and either a MIL or NYK loss

CLE clinches the No. 4 seed with a loss or a MIL win

Hawks at Pacers (1 p.m.)

IND clinches the No. 5 seed with a win and an ORL loss

IND clinches the No. 6 seed with a win and an ORL win

IND clinches the No. 7 seed with a loss and either a PHI or MIA win

IND clinches the No. 8 seed with a loss and MIL, PHI and MIA wins

Raptors at Heat (1 p.m.)

MIA clinches the No. 5 seed with a win and ORL, IND and PHI losses

MIA clinches the No. 6 seed with a win, an ORL loss and either a IND or PHI loss

MIA clinches the No. 7 seed with a win and 1) an ORL win or 2) an ORL loss and IND and PHI wins

MIA clinches the No. 8 seed with a loss or ORL and PHI wins

Bulls at Knicks (1 p.m., ESPN)

NYK clinches the No. 2 seed with a win and a MIL loss

NYK clinches the No. 3 seed with 1) a win and a MIL win or 2) a loss and MIL and CLE losses or a MIL win

NYK clinches the No. 4 seed with a loss and CLE and ORL wins

Bucks at Magic (1 p.m.)

MIL clinches the No. 2 seed with a win or NYK and CLE losses

MIL clinches the No. 3 seed with a loss and either a NYK or CLE loss

MIL clinches the No. 4 seed with a loss and NYK and CLE wins

ORL clinches the No. 5 seed with 1) a win and an IND win or a PHI loss or 2) MIA, IND and PHI losses

ORL clinches the No. 6 seed with a win, an IND loss and a PHI win

ORL clinches the No. 7 seed with a loss, a MIA win and an IND loss

ORL clinches the No. 8 seed with a loss and 1) MIA and IND wins or 2) a MIA win and a PHI loss

Nets at 76ers (1 p.m.)

PHI clinches the No. 5 seed with a win and an IND loss

PHI clinches the No. 6 seed with a win, an IND win and an ORL loss

PHI clinches the No. 7 seed with 1) a win and ORL, IND and MIA wins or 2) a loss and ORL, IND and MIA losses

PHI clinches the No. 8 seed with a loss and MIA and ORL wins