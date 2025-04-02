NBA looking into Grizzlies star Ja Morant using finger-gun taunt toward Warriors bench

Golden State Warriors v Memphis Grizzlies MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - APRIL 01: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on at Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half at FedExForum on April 01, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) (Justin Ford/Getty Images)
By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant could face punishment from the league after using a finger-gun taunt during Tuesday's game vs. the Golden State Warriors, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

The league is "looking into" the matter, per Charania. An overhead camera caught Morant pointing finger guns at the Warriors' bench during the Grizzlies' 134-125 loss Tuesday.

Multiple members of the Warriors noticed the taunt, including Draymond Green, who appeared to approach an official after Morant made the gesture.

This story will be updated.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!