NBA free agency: Kevin Porter Jr. reportedly returning to NBA with Clippers months after domestic assault plea deal

Golden State Warriors v Houston Rockets HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 20: Kevin Porter Jr. #3 of the Houston Rockets looks on during the game against the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center on March 20, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Kevin Porter Jr. is reportedly returning to the NBA with the Los Angeles Clippers months after he reached a plea deal in a domestic assault case.

Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, Porter has agreed to a two-year contract with the Clippers at the Sunday start of NBA free agency. A first-round pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2019 draft, Porter played two seasons with the Houston Rockets after his rookie campaign in Cleveland.

Porter was arrested on domestic assault charges last summer for an alleged incident involving his girlfriend. The Rockets then traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who immediately waived him. Once a promising member of Houston's young core, Porter did not play in the NBA last season.

Porter pleaded guilty in January to misdemeanor assault and harassment in a deal that kept him out of jail. Prosecutors had accused Porter of leaving his girlfriend bloodied with a deep cut on her face, an account that she has since denied.

He recently played basketball in Greece and is back in the NBA after a one-year hiatus.