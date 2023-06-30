NBA free agency 2023: Jerami Grant reportedly agrees $160M deal to return to Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers v Atlanta Hawks ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 03: Jerami Grant #9 of the Portland Trail Blazers drives down the court during the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on March 3, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Forward Jerami Grant has agreed to a five-year, $160 million contract to return to the Portland Trail Blazers, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.

Grant, 29, spent the past season with the Portland after being traded from the Detroit Pistons this past offseason. He had a solid 2022-23 season, averaging 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game for the Trail Blazers.

Grant averaged 17.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1 block per game since 2019 during his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets, Pistons and Trail Blazers.

Portland reportedly offered Grant a four-year, $112 million max contract he was eligible for in January, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer, but the forward declined that in lieu of a bigger deal he could sign in free agency. But he also said he expected to remain with the Trail Blazers during his end-of-season news conference.