NBA Finals: Conor McGregor punch reportedly sends Heat mascot to ER after promotional skit gone awry

MMA fighter Conor McGregor takes a swing at Burnie, the Miami Heat mascot, during a break in Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The Miami Heat signed up their mascot to take a punch from Conor McGregor during an NBA Finals game. Like their team's effort against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, it reportedly didn't end well.

The man who plays Heat mascot Burnie was taken to the emergency room at a nearby hospital after taking a blow from the former UFC champion during an in-game promotional skit, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick. The man is reportedly doing well after receiving pain medication and getting sent home.

The incident occurred in the third quarter of Game 4. McGregor, who was promoting a pain relief spray, squared up with Burnie while the mascot was in full boxing regalia, then leveled him with a left hook to the head. McGregor followed up with another punch to the head as Burnie lied on the ground, then hit him with the pain spray.

Burnie was then dragged away by Heat staffers.

It's unclear if McGregor will face any consequences or liability concerns for what appeared to be a pre-rehearsed skit gone wrong by his own hand. At the very least, it's not a great sign for the effectiveness his pain relief spray.

The incident is McGregor's second known KO since 2016, a span of time in which he has fought only four times in the UFC with one win over the aging Donald Cerrone. McGregor has not fought since a disastrous rematch against Dustin Poirier in which he broke his tibia in the first round.

McGregor is currently set to face popular lightweight Michael Chandler next after coaching with him on "The Ultimate Fighter."

The Heat's game against the Nuggets went a bit better, but not well enough to avoid a 3-1 hole in the NBA Finals. The series is heading back to Denver, with the Nuggets playing to clinch their first NBA championship on Monday.