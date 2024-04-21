NBA announces finalists for season-long awards including Nikola Jokić for MVP, Victor Wembanyama for ROY

DENVER NUGGETS VS SAN ANTONIO SPURS, NBA DENVER, CO - APRIL 2: Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets and Victor Wembanyama (1) of the San Antonio Spurs square off during the first quarter at Ball Arena in Denver on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post) (AAron Ontiveroz/Denver Post via Getty Images)

The NBA announced the finalists for its seven season-long individual awards on Sunday featuring Nikola Jokić nominated for his third MVP trophy in four seasons.

The league also announced the finalists in the Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, Most Improved Player, Coach of the Year and Clutch Player of the Year races.

Jokić won consecutive MVP awards in 2021 and 2022 before a second-place finish to Joel Embiid last season. He ended the 2022-23 season instead with his first NBA championship and Finals MVP honors. Now he's the favorite to win his third MVP trophy, which would further cement his legacy among the game's all-time greats.

If he does prevail, Jokić would be come the ninth player in league history to secure three or more MVP awards, joining Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Moses Malone, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

The awards this season will be the first under a new set of rules requiring players to play a minimum of 65 games to be eligible, meaning Embiid (39 games) was ruled out for his second MVP long before the season was over.

MVP finalists

Nikola Jokić, center, Denver NuggetsShai Gilgeous-Alexander, guard, Oklahoma City ThunderLuka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

Rookie of the Year

Victor Wembanyama, center, San Antonio SpursChet Holmgren, center, Oklahoma City ThunderBrandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets

Defensive Player of the Year

Rudy Gobert, center, Minnesota TimberwolvesVictor Wembanyama, center, San Antonio SpursBam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Sixth Man of the Year

Malik Monk, guard, Sacramento KingsNaz Reid, center, Minnesota TimberwolvesBobby Portis, Milwaukee Bucks

Most Improved Player

Tyrese Maxey, guard, Philadelphia 76ersAlperen Şengün, Houston RocketsCoby White, Chicago Bulls

Coach of the Year

Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City ThunderChris Finch, Minnesota TimberwolvesJamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic

Clutch Player of the Year

Stephen Curry, Golden State WarriorsDeMar DeRozan, Chicago BullsShai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder