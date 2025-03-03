Mock Draft Monday: 7 fits we love + 2 sleepers we'd stand on the table for | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

By Matt Harmon,Nate Tice,Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports

It's the Football 301-Yahoo Fantasy Forecast crossover that's not really a crossover. The boys you know and love on both feeds are here to kill two pod birds with one mock draft stone. Matt Harmon, Nate Tice and Charles McDonald put a bow on our Scouting Combine coverage on Radio Row by sharing their 7 favorite prospect fits in their latest mock draft.

To end the show, Tice and McDonald share 1 sleeper prospect they'd literally stand on the table for. McDonlad also tries the famous St. Elmo's shrimp cocktail and chaos ensues.

(3:00) - Nate's first fit: Georgia LB Jalon Walker to Arizona Cardinals

(6:30) - Charles' first fit: North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton to Washington Commanders

(9:45) - Nate's second fit: Penn State TE Tyler Warren to Seattle Seahawks

(14:45) - Charles' second fit: Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(19:20) - Nate's third fit: Texas DB Jahdae Barron to Minnesota Vikings

(21:50) - Charles' third fit: Georgia S Malaki Starks to Miami Dolphins

(26:50) - Nate's fourth fit: Minnesota OT Aireontae Ersery to Kansas City Chiefs

(30:00) - Stand on the table: Nate and Charles share their favorite sleeper prospect

