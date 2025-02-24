MLS is BACK, NYCFC-Inter Miami controversy & Liverpool in driver's seat in the Premier League | The Cooligans

Subscribe to The Cooligans

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros recap all the big storylines from the first weekend of the MLS season, including a controversial VAR call in the New York City FC-Inter Miami clash that led to extra time and a late equalizer. They also discuss an impressive debut for San Diego FC, with a victory over reigning champions Los Angeles Galaxy.

Christian and Alexis then sit down with Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney to talk about their title defense, expectations for the season and his thoughts on having a camera crew document their season.

Later on this episode of The Cooligans, Christian and Alexis recap the action from the Premier League, where Arsenal's championship hopes faded further after a loss to West Ham and Liverpool defeated Manchester City. Is it time for Arsenal to start questioning if Mikel Arteta is the right man to lead this club in the future?

(5:09) – NYCFC-Inter Miami recap

(22:25) – Controversial VAR check

(29:39) – Other notes from MLS opening weekend

(43:47) – Interview with Greg Vanney

(56:55) – Liverpool-Man City recap

(1:06:03) – Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes are over

(1:11:01) – Everton-Manchester United draw

