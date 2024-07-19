MLB trade deadline: What do the Yankees, Phillies and other contenders need to add before July 30?

As a lifetime baseball junkie and a former general manager, the MLB trade deadline is one of the most exciting times of the year. Last season, the Texas Rangers acquired Max Scherzer, Jordan Montgomery and Austin Hedges at the deadline; all three contributed to the franchise’s first World Series championship.

With the 2024 trade deadline just around the corner (6 p.m. ET July 30), let’s focus on six buyers — one from each division — with a look at what needs they should address and what they might have to give up to do so, from the perspective of a former GM.

New York Yankees

The Yankees, who haven’t won a World Series since 2009, sit one game behind the Baltimore Orioles at the break. If they are to make a push to win the AL East, the Yankees need another bat, bullpen help and possibly one more starting pitcher.

Another bat: The Yankees have arguably the best outfield in MLB, but infield is another story. Acquiring an impact player at second base would improve the offense and allow Gleyber Torres, who came up as a shortstop and played third in the minor leagues, to move around the infield.

Enter Jazz Chisholm, who recently began playing second for the Marlins and has experience at center field and shortstop. Miami is a difficult hitter’s park and a tough environment for an energy player such as Chisholm, whose home (89 wRC+) vs. road (116 wRC+) splits could be intriguing to New York. Not only could Chisholm deliver a jolt for the Yankees this year, but he is also under club control through 2026 and could serve as a hedge against the potential free-agent departures of Juan Soto and Torres.

Bullpen help: Right now, Clay Holmes is the only Yankees reliever with an fWAR over 0.6. Two of the best available bullpen options are rentals: Tanner Scott of the Marlins and Carlos Estevez of the Angels. Scott is deadly for left-handed hitters, who are 3-for-36 (.083 AVG) against him with 16 strikeouts this season. Think about what that could mean for the Yankees in a playoff series against impact left-handed hitters such as Gunnar Henderson, Rafael Devers, Josh Naylor or Yordan Alvarez. Estevez has also been consistent and successful in high-leverage roles.

One more starter: In 2025, the Yankees will have six legitimate starting pitchers under club control, with Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rondon, Marcus Stroman, Nestor Cortes, Clarke Schmidt and Luis Gil. However, for the remainder of 2024, they face questions. Schmidt is injured, and Gil, who has already pitched twice as many innings in 2024 as he did in 2021 through '23 combined, would boost the bullpen if moved there to protect his health.

New York needs an impact pitcher to pair with Cole for the playoffs. Jack Flaherty is the best rental pitcher on the trade market, and his 2.1 fWAR is more than double that of anybody on the Yankees’ pitching staff. That said, Flaherty really struggled with the Baltimore Orioles (6.75 ERA) as a trade-deadline acquisition last season, and he has never pitched in Yankee Stadium. Garrett Crochet (3.9 fWAR) has been even better than Flaherty, but he is controllable through the 2026 season and would be very expensive in a trade. Also, Crochet has already pitched 107 1/3 innings in 2024 — 22 more than his career total of 85 1/3 since being drafted in 2020.

Trade proposal: Would the Yankees consider trading Jasson Dominguez and two non-top-20 prospects to the Marlins for Chisholm, Scott, Josh Bell and cash considerations? With that, the Yankees would address their two biggest needs (bullpen and infield bat). Bell has struggled this year but crushed left-handed pitching last year and took off after moving from the Guardians to the Marlins at the 2023 trade deadline. With this swap, Miami could add a high-upside prospect who can join the MLB club, acquire two developmental prospects and cut money.

Houston Astros

The Astros have reached the ALCS in seven straight seasons, but it looked like that streak would end this year, as Houston came out of the gate with a 10-20 record. Since then, though, they’ve won 40 of 66 games and now sit at 50-46. To catch and hold off the Seattle Mariners in the AL West, Houston needs a starting pitcher, bullpen help and another bat — ideally one that can play first base, where the Astros have received the worst production in MLB.

A starting pitcher and bullpen help: Houston has an entire rotation on the injured list in Justin Verlander, Lance McCullers Jr., Cristian Javier, Jose Urquidy and Luis Garcia. Verlander is expected back in late July, but McCullers had a setback earlier this month, and his return is uncertain. Javier, Urquidy and Garcia all had Tommy John surgery and are out for the year. As with the Yankees, a rental starting pitcher such as Flaherty would make a lot of sense for the Astros. The same goes for bullpen rental arms such as Scott, Estevez, Dylan Floro of the Nationals, Jalen Beeks of the Rockies or Andrew Chafin of the Tigers.

Another bat: Bell is an available rental and a Texas native, and he'll cost more in added salary than prospects. Alternatively, would the Cubs consider moving on from Cody Bellinger? He's a Scott Boras client who could opt out if he gets hot in the second half. If he doesn't, Bellinger's player options for 2025 and 2026 are virtually identical to the financial commitments the Astros would have to make to keep free agents Alex Bregman in 2025 and Kyle Tucker in 2026. Or, if the Toronto Blue Jays were to sell, could Justin Turner play first base in Houston?

Trade proposal: Houston has one of the weaker farm systems in MLB, so it might be better for the Astros to offer money, rather than prospects. The Cubs have a good farm system and could prioritize the future financial flexibility associated with trading Bellinger. Chicago could pair him with Kyle Hendricks, who admittedly has had a tough year (if you squint hard enough, you can see a 4.34 xFIP) but also has significant playoff experience and threw seven shutout innings in his last outing before the All-Star break. Would Houston trade a couple of lottery-ticket prospect arms for Bellinger, Hendricks and cash considerations?

Milwaukee Brewers

No Corbin Burnes, no Craig Counsell, no problem. The Brewers currently hold a 4.5-game lead in the NL Central, but they need to add some talent if they want to hold off the resurgent St. Louis Cardinals.

More starting pitching: Sensing a pattern with contenders needing starting pitching? Milwaukee traded for Aaron Civale on July 3 to add some quality behind Freddy Peralta (2.0 WAR), Tobias Meyers (0.9 WAR) and Colin Rea (0.7 fWAR). But the Brewers could use one more starter, and they could look to Colorado for that. (Yes, you read that right.) Cal Quantrill, Austin Gomber and Ryan Feltner could all be options. Why would the Brewers want Feltner, who is 1-9 with a 5.36 ERA? Because he has 33 walks vs. 91 strikeouts in 102 1/3 IP and a 1.7 fWAR that slots just behind Peralta. Feltner is also a fit for Milwaukee because he's making only $745,000 in 2024 and is under club control through the 2028 season. Quantrill (0.8 fWAR) and Gomber (0.6 fWAR) are both controlled through the 2025 season, and Quantrill has started two playoff games in his career.

Other needs: The Brewers score a ton of runs and have no obvious positional needs. But every team needs bullpen upgrades, and it will be huge for Milwaukee to get back all-world closer Devin Williams, who is currently on a rehab assignment. Williams won the Trevor Hoffman Award for the best reliever in MLB last season, and his return will push every other Brewers reliever down — in a good way. Keep an eye on prospect Jacob Misiorowski as somebody who could contribute down the stretch and into the playoffs. Standing 6-foot-7 with a low-three-quarter delivery, he hit 102.4 mph in the Futures Game last year and has been good all season at Double-A. Facing him is not a comfortable at-bat for any right-handed hitter.

Trade proposal: Milwaukee has a solid farm system, and Colorado needs to continue to stockpile talent, especially young pitching. The Rockies are going to get Antonio Senzatela back soon and could look to move Quantrill, Gomber and/or Feltner. Quantrill is the most likely of that group to go, and he should return considerably more than what the Rockies traded to get him (minor-league catcher Kody Huff).

Kansas City Royals

The Royals have been a great story in 2024. Bobby Witt Jr. is a superstar. Seth Lugo might be the best free-agent signing of the offseason. Cole Ragans might be the best trade acquisition of 2023. Kansas City began the season 34-20 but has lost 25 of its past 43 games and now sits two games behind the Boston Red Sox for the final AL wild-card spot. What do they need to get back in the mix?

Outfield help: Four Royals outfielders have more than 150 plate appearances in 2024. MJ Melendez (288 PA, 0.0 fWAR) just hit the injured list. Nelson Velazquez (230 PA, -0.5 fWAR) was optioned to Triple-A in late June. Hunter Renfroe (259 PA, 0.0 fWAR) has struggled since 2022. Kyle Isbel (245 PA, 0.9 fWAR) has a positive fWAR despite of his 84 wRC+ because of his impact defense. He'd ideally fit as a fourth outfielder and late-inning defender on a championship club.

Kansas City needs to add at least one outfield bat — maybe two, possibly three? — to bolster a good infield and catching corps. Chisholm would fit the Royals well, given his club control through the 2026 season, and his athleticism would play at Kauffman Stadium. Randy Arozarena of the Rays (0.4 fWAR) is also under control through 2026 and has a career 123 wRC+. Arozarena is a former Rookie of the Year and ALCS MVP who has been a 20-20 player the past three seasons while amassing a 10.0 fWAR that would be higher if not for his poor defensive metrics. Luis Robert Jr. of the White Sox (1.2 fWAR) has club options that run through the 2027 season and was nearly a five-win player last season, when he hit 38 home runs with 20 stolen bases and solid defensive metrics.

More outfield help: The Royals bolstered their bullpen with the acquisition of Hunter Harvey on July 14. They have a solid bullpen, good rotation and strong catching. It's just a bad outfield. If Kansas City adds one controllable outfielder, it could then look to also add a rental such as Jesse Winker (1.3 fWAR), Kevin Pillar (0.9 fWAR) or Tommy Pham (0.2 fWAR). Do the Royals have the money for Cody Bellinger? Perhaps not, but if they did, he would be an intriguing addition who could provide some left-handed balance to a predominantly right-handed-hitting lineup.

Trade proposal: The Royals have impressive catching depth. Salvador Perez (2.0 fWAR) and Freddy Fermin (1.5 fWAR) are among the best catching duos in the game. Kansas City won't trade top prospect Blake Mitchell, but keep an eye on Carter Jensen, ranked as the No. 9 Royals prospect by mlb.com. Jensen turned 21 years old earlier this month, and he has 10 HR, 16 steals and an .821 OPS while throwing out 30% of baserunners in High-A. Miami and Tampa Bay desperately need impact catching in their organizations, so Jensen could be part of a deal for Chisholm or Arozarena.

Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies have the best record in MLB at 62-34 and lead the Atlanta Braves by 8.5 games in the NL East. It’s a loaded team poised for a deep playoff run. Still, it's not a perfect baseball team.

Outfield: Center fielder Johan Rojas (0.4 fWAR, 59 wRC+) is an even more extreme version of Kyle Isbel, an ideal fourth outfielder and late-inning defender on a championship club. In fact, Rojas could be a late-inning defensive replacement for Nick Castellanos (-0.6 fWAR), who, according to FanGraphs' defense rating system, ranks No. 123 out of 125 (behind only Ty France and Vlad Guerrero Jr.) with a -10.5 defense grade. Pairing Rojas and Castellanos would create an opening in the outfield for a new face such as Chisholm, Arozarena or Robert.

Trade proposal: I like Arozarena's fit best because he has a career 199 wRC+ (yes, 199!) over 128 plate appearances in the postseason, and it's all about the postseason for Philadelphia. Tampa Bay acquired shortstop Junior Caminero from the Cleveland Guardians out of the Dominican Summer League in 2021 and third baseman Curtis Mead from the Phillies out of the Gulf Coast League in 2019. Would Tampa Bay now target SS Starlyn Caba, who signed for $3 million last year and is flashing superstar potential for the Phillies in the Gulf Coast League?

San Diego Padres

Despite the injuries to Xander Bogaerts, Joe Musgrove and Yu Darvish, the Padres are hanging tough at 50-49, one game behind the New York Mets for the final NL wild-card spot. If they want to emerge from the NL wild-card muck, they need to acquire — you guessed it — some pitching help.

Starting pitching: San Diego has gotten solid starting pitching performances from Dylan Cease (2.5 fWAR), Michael King (2.0 fWAR) and Matt Waldron (1.6 fWAR). The problem is that Randy Vasquez (0.3 fWAR) and Adam Mazur (-0.2 fWAR) have struggled to fill the slots at the back of the rotation vacated by Musgrove and Darvish. Musgrove had a setback on a rehab assignment, but the hope is that he returns in August, while Darvish was recently placed on the restricted list due to a personal issue and is out indefinitely.

Amazingly, the Padres still have enough quality and quantity of trade chips to acquire controllable and rental starting pitching. San Diego has been rumored to be targeting Garrett Crochet for months, but it's tough to make two big deals with the same team in the same season. Further, while somebody such as Crochet or Flaherty would be heaven-sent for the Friars, they need better options at the back of the rotation. Colorado could be a trade partner, with Quantrill, Gomber and Feltner. Or Tampa Bay could be a target, with Zach Eflin and Zack Littell, who are both under club control through 2025. Funnily enough, Quantrill and Eflin were first-round picks drafted, developed and then traded by the Padres.

Bullpen: The Padres could also use help in the bullpen, and I would expect them to make at least one addition to their relief corps. Robert Suarez (0.6 fWAR), Jeremiah Estrada (0.9 fWAR) and Adrian Morejon (0.9 fWAR) have all been good at the back end of the bullpen, but the rest of San Diego's relievers have a combined negative fWAR. Again, we could see a mix of controllable and rental relief targets who could slot behind Suarez, Estrada and Morejon.

Trade proposal: Dylan Lesko was arguably the top high school pitcher in the 2022 MLB Draft, but he fell to the Padres at No. 15 because he had Tommy John surgery in April 2022. In two minor-league seasons, he has a 5.84 ERA and 70 walks in 98 2/3 innings pitched. Would the Padres include Lesko in a deal for Quantrill? Would the Rockies roll the dice on Lesko, who also has 128 strikeouts in those 98 2/3 innings?