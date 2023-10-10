MLB playoffs 2023: Atlanta Braves' bats wake up, rally back for NLDS Game 2 win vs. Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto (10) celebrates his two-run homer with Bryce Harper (3) in the third inning of Game 2 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Through the first five innings, Game 2 of this NLDS closely resembled Game 1, as the Braves' bats were silenced by Philly starter Zack Wheeler and the Phillies' hitters came out swinging.

It didn't stay that way, though, as the Braves came roaring back to take a 5-4 victory and earn a 1-1 series split.

No. 4 Philadelphia Phillies at No. 1 Atlanta Braves, Game 2: Braves 5, Phillies 4 (Series tied 1-1)

Game summary:

The Phillies took a first-inning lead on a Trea Turner double and an Alec Bohm single, and the Braves seemed to do nothing but strike out in the early going (more on that later). Two innings later, a Bryce Harper single and J.T. Realmuto home run made it 3-0 Phillies in the third, sucking all the air out of the home crowd in the process.

It was all Phillies through the first five innings. A Nick Castellanos single and Bryson Stott sac fly tacked on one more run, and Wheeler continued to shut down the mighty Braves’ offense, carrying a no-hitter into the sixth, with only one baserunner allowed on an error.

Then the momentum finally shifted, with the Braves breaking up the no-hitter and getting their first run via a Ronald Acuña Jr. walk and an Ozzie Albies single in the sixth. In the seventh, they let it be known that this would, in fact, be a contest, as a Matt Olson single and Travis d’Arnaud home run made it a one-run game with two innings to go.

In the eighth, following an Acuña hit by pitch, Austin Riley completed Atlanta's comeback with a two-out, two-run home run to put the Braves ahead for the first time in this series.

Last but not least, with the Phillies threatening again in the ninth, Michael Harris II shut the door with an athletic leap at the wall and a throw back into the infield for a double play to end the game. With one out, Castellanos hit the ball to deep center field, and Bryce Harper took a big lead and never tagged, so when Olson received the relay and touched first base, the game was over.

MICHAEL HARRIS MAKES THE CATCH AND DOUBLES UP BRYCE HARPER TO END THE GAME



WHAT JUST HAPPENED 🤯pic.twitter.com/wvn0dixVcE — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 10, 2023

Impact player:

Even in the loss, it was the Phillies' pitcher. Coming off a strong outing in wild-card Game 1, Zack Wheeler came out dealing in Game 2. He got his first six outs on strikes, including a 1-2-3 first. He recorded eight K's through the first four innings. Through five, the only baserunner had reached on an error, and Wheeler didn't allow a walk or a hit until there were two outs in the sixth.

How dominant has Zack Wheeler been?



It took the Braves 51 pitches in this game to hit a fair ball. — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) October 9, 2023

6 strikeouts thru 1st 2 innings of a postseason game:



Today Zack Wheeler

2021 ALDS G3 Nathan Eovaldi

2015 NLDS G1 Jacob deGrom

2013 WS G5 Adam Wainwright

2003 NLDS G2 Mike Hampton

2000 WS G3 Orlando Hernandez

1973 ALCS G1 Jim Palmer — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 9, 2023

In that sixth, Wheeler induced two groundouts before surrendering the walk to Ronald Acuña Jr. Then a single from Ozzie Albies broke up the no-hitter and, with the help of a fielding error by shortstop Trea Turner, scored the Braves’ first run. Wheeler neutralized the threat from there with yet another strikeout.

The Braves finally chased Wheeler in the seventh, with d’Arnaud’s homer ending the pitcher’s night. The Phillies’ bullpen — long the team’s Achilles’ heel — ultimately couldn’t hold the lead, but Wheeler’s outing was a gem nonetheless.

What’s next?

The teams travel to Philly for Games 3 and 4. After a day off, Game 3 begins at 5:07 p.m. ET Wednesday. The Braves' starter has not yet been announced, while the Phillies will hand the ball to Aaron Nola, who pitched seven scoreless to clinch the wild-card series his last time out.