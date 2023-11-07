MLB awards finalists include Shohei Ohtani for MVP, Gerrit Cole for Cy Young

MLB announced the finalists for its end of season awards with some expected names leading the away.
Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani is a finalist for AL MVP alongside two players from the World Series Champion Texas Rangers. New York Yankees ace Gerritt Cole is a finalist for what would be his first AL Cy Young award.
In the NL, Arizona Diamondbacks breakout and playoff hero Corbin Carroll is among the Rookie of the Year finalists. Meanwhile newly hired Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell is among the Manager of the Year finalists after leading his now former Milwaukee Brewers to the postseason.
Here are the finalists for MLB's postseason awards:
AL MVP
Shoehei Ohtani, Los Angeles AngelsCorey Seager, Texas RangersMarcus Semien, Texas Rangers
NL MVP
Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta BravesMookie Betts, Los Angeles DodgersFreddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers
AL Cy Young
Gerrit Cole, New York YankeesKevin Gausman, Toronto Blue JaysSonny Gray, Minnesota Twins
NL Cy Young
Zac Gallen, Arizona DiamondbacksBlake Snell, San Diego PadresLogan Webb, San Francisco Giants
AL Rookie of the Year
Tanner Bibee, Cleveland GuardiansTriston Casas, Boston Red SoxGunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles
NL Rookie of the Year
Corbin Carroll, Arizona DiamondbacksJames Outman, Los Angeles DodgersKodai Senga, Chicago Cubs
AL Manager of the Year
Bruce Bochy, Texas RangersKevin Cash, Tampa Bay RaysBrandon Hyde, Baltimore Orioles
NL Manager of the Year
Craig Counsell, Milwaukee BrewersSkip Schumaker, Miami MarlinsBrian Snitker, Atlanta Braves