MLB All-Star Game: Shohei Ohtani obliterates Tanner Houck splitter for first All-Star Game home run

National League's Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Dodgers, warms up during the first inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero) (LM Otero/AP)

Shohei Ohtani skipped the Home Run Derby.

He made up for it in Tuesday's All-Star Game.

The Los Angeles Dodgers slugger and NL home run leader got the scoring started in Tuesday's game with a bang. With no outs and two men on in the third inning, Ohtani obliterated a 2-0 offering from Boston Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck.

Houck left an 89 mph splitter over the middle of the plate, and Ohtani left no doubt with a massive swing that sent the ball 400 feet into the right-field stands to give the NL a 3-0 lead.

The home run was Ohtani's first in his fourth career All-Star Game. It was the first home run in an All-Star Game by a Los Angeles Dodger since Mike Piazza in 1996.