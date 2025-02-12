Minnesota Vikings 2025 NFL offseason preview: A great spot regardless of Sam Darnold, J.J. McCarthy decision

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 03: J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Colts 21-13. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

2024 season: 14-3, second in NFC North, lost to Rams in wild-card round

Overview: Before it fell apart in the end, this was the best Vikings season in years, which is remarkable considering their rookie quarterback didn't play a single snap.

The Vikings had a chance at landing the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but they were humbled in their regular-season finale against the Detroit Lions. Then they were blown out by the Los Angeles Rams in the opening round of the playoffs in the second straight brutal game from quarterback Sam Darnold.

Despite limping to the finish, the future in Minneapolis is bright. Both head coach Kevin O’Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah have secured contract extensions, and the team is bringing back most of its key pieces next fall. The biggest question the Vikings likely face is what to do at QB.

Darnold, outside of his last two games, more than proved he can lead the team if the Vikings want to bring him back. J.J. McCarthy may get the call instead, as that was always the plan before his knee injury. It’s unclear what the Vikings will get from him right away.

Regardless, Vikings fans should be very happy with the state of the franchise.

Key free agents

QB Sam DarnoldS Harrison SmithS Camryn BynumCB Byron MurphyOT Cam RobinsonCB Stephon GilmoreRB Aaron JonesRB Cam AkersCB Shaq Griffin

Who's in/out: There's no question that Darnold cost himself a lot of money with his performances in the last two games for Minnesota. But he's shown that he's capable of being a starter, and it's hard to imagine that he'll be content as a backup in Minneapolis. Just about everything the Vikings do this offseason has to be done after they figure out their plan at quarterback. If they re-sign Darnold to a multiyear deal or hit him with the franchise tag, both of which could be expensive, who knows what McCarthy's future will look like. Or the Vikings can simply let Darnold walk and make sure McCarthy has everything he needs to be successful as he starts his career.

Aaron Jones had a career year with the Vikings this past fall. The veteran running back racked up 1,138 yards and seven total touchdowns on his one-year deal with the club. The Vikings can afford to pay him but Jones could opt to go elsewhere after proving he’s still a league starter.

Key free-agent needs

Running backCornerback/safetyQuarterback*

Why the holes? With both Akers and Jones set to be unrestricted free agents, the Vikings should look to bring in a veteran RB this offseason if they don't keep at least one of them around.

The Vikings will have several key members of their secondary hit free agency this offseason, too, including cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and Shaq Griffin, and safeties Camryn Bynum and Harrison Smith. The group led the NFL in interceptions by a lot last season, so plugging at least one of those holes in free agency feels like a smart move.

QB is completely conditional on the Vikings letting Darnold walk. If they do, the Vikings should bring in a cheaper veteran backup.

Do they have the money?

The Vikings enter the offseason with nearly $59 million in salary-cap space, seventh-most in the league.

Notable potential cuts

TE Josh OliverC Garrett BradburyOL Ed Ingram

Why they might be gone: The first two here would save the Vikings a good chunk of money. Oliver is due to make $8 million in 2025, though he had just 22 receptions last season. While that's a career-high, the Vikings don't need to overpay him with T.J. Hockenson on their roster.

Bradbury is in the same boat. The Vikings are set to owe their longtime center more than $5 million next season, but cutting him while bolstering their offensive line — which is something they should absolutely do this offseason — could be an easy option.

While Ingram won’t save them a lot of money, cutting him makes sense. He lost his starting job midway through last year, so keeping him around for the last season of his contract doesn't make a lot of sense.

Draft picks

1st round: No. 243rd round (compensatory)5th round (from Browns)5th round

Good draft fit

Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

Why him? The Vikings have a glaring hole to fill in their secondary, so taking a cornerback here first is ideal. Even while dealing with a torn ACL injury for much of last season, Revel would be a great fit here for Minnesota. The 6-foot-3 star had two interceptions, including one he ran back for a touchdown, in his three games for the Pirates before going down with injury. Assuming his recovery is going well, Revel could fit in easily and fill a big need for Minnesota right away.

What can move the fantasy football needle this offseason?

No matter who’s behind center for Minnesota next season, this team’s interior offensive line needs to be enhanced and improved. Sam Darnold was under pressure on 37.9% of his dropbacks this past season, according to PFF, among the highest rates in the league. And he was pressured at a staggering rate of 54% in the playoff loss by the Rams. If this offense is going to maximize the high-end talent in its receiving corps, the quarterback will need time and space to operate.

While we're making hypothetical tweaks to the Vikings' roster, let's get younger in the backfield too, perhaps with UNC's Omarion Hampton or Iowa's Kaleb Johnson. —Andy Behrens