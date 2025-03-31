Mike Tomlin on Aaron Rodgers' visit with Steelers: 'We had a really productive day'

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 5: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets rolls out to pass the ball in the game between the Miami Dolphins against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 5, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

There's one more big-name free-agent quarterback left on the market, and one competitive NFL team that could really use his services. If Aaron Rodgers is going to play in 2025, the Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be his most likely destination. Rodgers and the Steelers met Friday and "had a really productive day," Mike Tomlin said Monday.

Tomlin was asked about the visit during the NFL annual meeting, which started Sunday and runs through Wednesday. Tomlin said it was nice to get to know Rodgers better, but said there was no update on signing the veteran quarterback.

"He's a free agent. As you guys know, he came to visit last Friday. We had a really productive day. He's been in this thing a long time. I've been in this thing a long time. But there's no substitute for intimacy and spending time together and getting to know one another in a non-competitive environment, so that was really good. But I don't have any new updates in terms of where the process is. We'll see where it leads us."

The Steelers are in the market for a starting quarterback after losing both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson in free agency. Fields signed a two-year deal to start for the New York Jets. Wilson joined the New York Giants on a one-year deal.

The Steelers did sign a quarterback already this offseason, bringing back Mason Rudolph on a two-year deal. Rudolph currently sits atop the team's depth chart.

Rodgers, 41, is coming off a season in which he threw 28 touchdowns against 11 interceptions with the Jets. The team went 5-12 under Rodgers, and released the quarterback in March.

Will the Steelers sign Aaron Rodgers?

Tomlin didn't seem too concerned about the team's current quarterback situation. He told reporters he feels comfortable with things being up in the air right now.

"I'm really comfortable with being unsettled this time of year, to be quite honest with you. It's about talent acquisition. We got two main means of acquiring talent, free agency and the draft. We multitask. We do both. Those needs that we fulfill in free agency, we do so there. And what we don't, we fulfill it in the draft. So I just learned over the years that this time of year, although day-to-day can be somewhat uncomfortable, it is a process."

Tomlin added there was no timeline for a decision on Rodgers.

If the Steelers fail to sign Rodgers, the team can always try to find a replacement starter in the draft. The team holds the No. 21 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The two elite quarterback prospects — Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders — are expected to be long gone by the time the Steelers are on the clock.