Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates makes second 60-plus yard field goal in two weeks

Birmingham Stallions v Michigan Panthers DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 07: Jake Bates #38 of the Michigan Panthers kicks a 62-yard field goal during the second quarter against the Birmingham Stallions at Ford Field on April 07, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/UFL/Getty Images) (Rey Del Rio/UFL/Getty Images)

By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

Two weeks into the UFL's inaugural season, a kicker might be the league's breakout star.

Jake Bates kicked a 62-yard field goal for the Michigan Panthers on Sunday in a 20–13 loss at home to the Birmingham Stallions. The booming kick came one week after Bates hit a 64-yarder against the St. Louis Battlehawks.

Only one NFL kicker hit a 62-yard field goal last season, according to Pro Football Talk. That was Matt Prater of the Arizona Cardinals versus the Dallas Cowboys. Nobody made a kick longer from a farther distance. (Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker holds the NFL record with a 66-yard field goal made against the Detroit Lions in 2021.)

Now, Bates has 64-yard and 62-yard kicks on his resume in just two games played. That has drawn attention from NFL teams in need of a kicker, including the Lions. Bates signed free agent deals with the Houston Texans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year, but was released by both clubs.

Bates, 24, was a kickoff specialist in college, playing at Arkansas, Texas State and Central Arkansas (where he also played soccer). His 60-plus yard field goals in the UFL were the first kicks he made in a game since high school.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!