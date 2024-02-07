Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter leaves program, reportedly joins Jim Harbaugh's staff on Chargers

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is leaving Michigan to reportedly join head coach Jim Harbaugh with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Minter announced his departure on social media Tuesday afternoon.

According to multiple reports, he's expected to follow join Harbaugh in Los Angeles after Harbaugh departed Michigan to take the head coaching job with the Chargers.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!