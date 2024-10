Arizona Cardinals v Indianapolis Colts INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 17: Michael Pittman Jr. #11 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on from the sidelines against the Arizona Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts might be without Michael Pittman Jr. for a while.

The wideout is expected to miss multiple weeks with a back injury and is a candidate for injured reserve, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. an injured reserve stint would keep Pittman out for at least four weeks.

