Mets reportedly land outfielder Jesse Winker in trade with Nationals

Washington Nationals v New York Mets NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 10: Jesse Winker #6 of the Washington Nationals in action against the New York Mets at Citi Field on July 10, 2024 in New York City. The Mets defeated the Nationals 6-2. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Jesse Winker is on the move again.

The New York Mets struck a deal to trade for the Washington Nationals outfielder on Saturday night, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Winker will now head to his fifth team in the last four seasons just ahead of the trade deadline next week.

BREAKING: The New York Mets are acquiring outfielder Jesse Winker in a trade with the Washington Nationals, sources tell ESPN.



After signing for $2M this winter, Winker has been excellent, hitting .253/.372/.417 while playing a solid left field.



The biggest Mets addition yet. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 28, 2024

It's unclear what the Nationals will receive in return.

Winker signed a deal to join the Nationals this past offseason, and he’s been on pace for his best campaign since he made the All-Star team in 2021. Winkler has hit .253 and has 44 RBI and 11 home runs this summer in 100 games with Washington.

