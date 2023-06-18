Mets' Pete Alonso returns way ahead of wrist injury timeline after being hit by pitch

MLB: New York Mets at Colorado Rockies May 27, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Colorado Rockies in the fourth inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports - 20774317

New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso is back in the lineup after sustaining a bone bruise and sprain in his left wrist — injuries that were expected to sideline him for three to four weeks.

He spent the minimum 10 days on the injured list before being activated on Sunday to play first base against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field.

The Mets placed him in the cleanup spot, making room by optioning infielder Mark Vientos to Triple-A Syracuse.

INF Pete Alonso has been reinstated from the 10-Day IL.



INF Mark Vientos has been optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. — New York Mets (@Mets) June 18, 2023

Alonso was injured on June 7 during a game against the Atlanta Braves when he was hit by a 97-mph fastball from Charlie Morton. He returned to the dugout a few innings later with his wrist wrapped.

It appears the speedy return was an unlikely strike of luck for the Mets. According to Alonso, his body just responded well to the team's treatment of his injury.

Dealing with the bone bruise came down to pain management, and Alonso told reporters Sunday that he had been able to swing without extreme discomfort for a couple of days.

He shutdown questions about any potential limitations on Sunday.

“No, I’m playing. Full go. Yeah, full go,” he said.

With coming off the IL, Pete Alonso was asked if there is any limitations at all when playing:



"No, I'm playing. Full go." pic.twitter.com/7A5UdXuTOU — SNY (@SNYtv) June 18, 2023

Before his injury, Alonso was was batting .231/.326/.546 with a National League-leading 49 RBI and an MLB-leading 22 home runs.

On Saturday, Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani hit his 23rd home run, moving one ahead of Alonso for the major-league lead.

While one could joke that losing the season accolade worked as a motivator for Alonso, Mets manager Buck Showalter said it's in the nature of his players.

“I think it’s a culture — these guys take a lot of pride in posting up and being there for their teammates,” he said.

The Mets haven't won a series since completing a three-game sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies on June 1, going 3-5 in the eight games Alonso missed.

