Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo hospitalized briefly after fall in hotel bathroom, out vs. Nationals

New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo was hospitalized briefly on Monday after he slipped and fell in his hotel room in Washington on Sunday night.

Nimmo fainted in the bathroom of his hotel room and hit his head, which led to a pretty significant “Harry Potter scar” on his forehead. Nimmo immediately called the Mets trainers, who went to his room to help him and eventually take him to the hospital.

“Just a little Harry Potter scar,” Brandon Nimmo said.



"In the middle of the night he woke up, needed to go to the bathroom and slipped," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said, via The Associated Press . "Hit his forehead so he's got a pretty big cut."

Nimmo was still at the hospital on Monday afternoon, and was ruled out of the Mets’ matchup with the Nationals on Monday night. Nimmo was not diagnosed with a concussion, and he made it to Nationals Park for the start of the contest — which was the first of a four-game series.

It’s unclear if Nimmo will be able to return for Tuesday’s game. Jeff McNeil started in left field to replace Nimmo on Monday night.

"He went through all the tests this morning," Mendoza said. "Wanted to make sure we weren't missing anything, Luckily everything came back negative, so I think we got lucky there."

Nimmo, 31, is in his ninth season with the Mets this summer. He holds a .247 batting average with 13 home runs and a team-high 50 RBI so far this season.

The Mets entered Monday’s game with a 40-41 record after dropping their last two games against the Houston Astros — which snapped an incredible run in which they won 16 of 20 games. They currently sit in third in the NL East, more than 13 games behind the division-leading Philadelphia Phillies.