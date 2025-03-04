Messi's missed game causes MLS stir, Ricardo Clark talks MLS transition & can Man City salvage their season?

By Yahoo Sports Staff,Alexis Guerreros,Christian Polanco, Yahoo Sports

Subscribe to The Cooligans

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros react to the Houston Dynamo’s public apology after Lionel Messi was absent from their game. Should MLS try to market the sport outside of Messi to fans? The boys also react to Wilfried Zaha’s debut for Charlotte FC.

Christian and Alexis then chat with 2010 World Cup USMNT midfielder Ricardo Clark about his transition from MLS star to MLS NEXT head coach.

Later, Christian and Alexis bring back Rápido Reactions and react to Manchester United's struggles & La Liga's tight title race.

(8:45) - Houston Dynamo apologize for Messi’s absence

(19:35) - Inter Miami def. Houston Dynamo 4-1

(24:40) - Wilfried Zaha with goal & assist in Charlotte FC debut

(33:00) - Vancouver Whitecaps II head coach Ricardo Clark joins

(55:40) - Rápido Reactions: Mateta's injury scare, Manchester United's woes, La Liga Title race & more

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!