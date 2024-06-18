Men's College World Series Day 5: Florida State fends off Vance Honeycutt, North Carolina to reach semifinals

NCAA Baseball: College World Series-Florida State v North Carolina Jun 18, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Florida State Seminoles first baseman Daniel Cantu (32) celebrates after scoring a run against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the fifth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports (Dylan Widger/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Florida State is headed to the semifinals in Omaha.

The Seminoles held on late on Tuesday afternoon to beat North Carolina 9-5 at Charles Schwab Field in Nebraska to keep their Men's College World Series run alive. That officially eliminated the Tar Heels from the tournament.

The battle was the only one of the day on Tuesday, as the night game was postponed due to incoming weather.

Key stats

It didn’t make a difference in the end, but Vance Honeycutt hit yet another home run for North Carolina on Tuesday afternoon.

The Tar Heels star drilled a three-run shot well into left field in the fifth inning to keep them in it late. It marked his sixth home run this postseason, the most of anyone in the postseason, and his fourth in his last five games. He’s also responsible for more than a third of the runs they’ve scored.

Highlights

He didn’t last long on the mound, but Matthew Mathijs pulled off an incredible pitch on Tuesday afternoon. Mathijs, despite a massive gust of wind whipping through the park and throwing his hat off his head mid-pitch, managed to deliver the toss without balking.

In fact, he didn’t even flinch. Just watch:

Never seen a pitcher's hat blow off right before his delivery, didn't even flinch pic.twitter.com/8E5lhqPWA0 — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) June 18, 2024

That, however, came amid the Seminoles’ two-run inning. After loading up the bases, Florida State scored one after Jaime Ferrer walked and then Daniel Cantu hit a sacrifice fly to score a second before the end of the inning. That, following Drew Faurot’s RBI single in the second, gave them a 3-0 lead.

North Carolina got one back in the third after a huge Casey Cook RBI double.

Cook trades places with Honeycutt and we're on the board! pic.twitter.com/iSRWhajpvM — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) June 18, 2024

Florida State, however, erupted in the fifth with RBI singles from Jax and Max to suddenly push Florida State’s lead to 7-1. They had six hits in the inning.

How about RBI singles from Jax & Max to build on the lead!



4 runs, 6 hits in the 5th as UNC goes back to the 'pen



T5 | FSU 7, UNC 1 pic.twitter.com/P08iVkgcHO — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) June 18, 2024

After surviving Honeycutt's push in the bottom of the fifth, the Seminoles then loaded up the bases in the sixth but failed to score any. It wasn't until Jaxson West and Max Williams each hit back-to-back solo home runs to kick off the ninth inning that the Seminoles finally took back control of the game. That pushed them to the four-run win and into the semifinals.

Back-to-Back Jacks in the 9th!!!!



It's been the Jax & Max show and they both come thru in the 9th



T9 | FSU 9, UNC 5 pic.twitter.com/O5Jqpcc8WQ — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) June 18, 2024

What’s next for Florida State

With their win, Florida State will now advance into the semifinals in Omaha. The Seminoles will take on Tennessee next on Wednesday afternoon. The Volunteers secured their spot in the semifinals with a dominant 6-1 win over North Carolina on Sunday. That marked the Tar Heels’ first loss of the tournament. Tennessee, which edged out a one-run win over Florida State in its first round game, has yet to lose in Omaha.

