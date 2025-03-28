Memphis Grizzlies fire head coach Taylor Jenkins

Memphis Grizzlies v Portland Trail Blazers PORTLAND, OREGON - MARCH 19: Head coach Taylor Jenkins of the Memphis Grizzlies watches from the sideline during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on March 19, 2025 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images) (Soobum Im/Getty Images)
By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies announced on Friday they have fired head coach Taylor Jenkins, who's been with the team since 2019.

The Grizzlies are currently 44-29 and sit in fifth place in the Western Conference standings.

In a statement, Memphis GM Zach Kleiman said, “I’m genuinely appreciative of Taylor’s contributions to this team and this city over the past six seasons. This was a difficult decision given the consistent and tangible development of our players and overall success under Taylor’s leadership. I wish Taylor the very best going forward.”

This breaking news story will be updated.

