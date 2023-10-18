Mecole Hardman reportedly returning to Chiefs in trade from Jets

Mecole Hardman and the Chiefs are getting back together.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Kansas City is sending a sixth-round pick to the New York Jets in exchange for Hardman and a seventh-round pick.

The trade reunites the fifth-year wide receiver with the team that selected him in the second round of the 2019 draft. Hardman played four seasons in Kansas City before joining the Jets in free agency last offseason.

He made the Pro Bowl as a return specialist as a rookie and won two Super Bowls with Kansas City. He also flashed his game breaking speed on as a rookie, averaging 20.7 yards per reception on 26 catches while scoring six touchdowns.

Hardman wasn't able to build on his rookie promise and hasn't averaged more than 13.7 yards per reception in a season since. But he remained a contributor in Kansas City's offense and had his most productive season in 2021, tallying 59 catches for 693 yards and two touchdowns.

He's been a non-factor in New York this season, making just one catch for six yards in six games. He'll presumably see more action Kansas City alongside a quarterback in Patrick Mahomes who's familiar with him.

While the Chiefs are off to strong start in their Super Bowl defense at 5-1, there's room for help on the wide receiving depth chart. Rookie Rashee Rice (21 catches for 245 yards) leads Chiefs wide receivers with 40.8 yards per game in a group with no clear No. 2 option next to All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce.

Hardman doesn't necessarily project as that option, but he provides Mahomes with another weapon while adding a speed dynamic to an already potent offense. His return in exchange for a late-round draft swap will be welcome in Kansas City.