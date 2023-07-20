Marlins third base coach Jody Reed breaks leg after being hit with line drive

Gloves and hats for Miami Marlins players sit in the dugout stairwell during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

The Miami Marlins will be without third base coach Jody Reed for the foreseeable future.

Reed went down with a broken leg after he was hit by a foul ball in Wednesday’s 6-4 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals in Missouri. Reed was standing just off the third base line in the third inning of that game when Marlins outfielder Jesús Sánchez hit a foul ball that drilled Reed directly in his lower right leg.

Though Reed didn’t fall to the ground, he started hopping around in pain instantly.

He was replaced by quality control coach Griffin Benedict. It's unclear how long Reed will be sidelined.

"I'm pretty sure he broke his leg. He's going to be down, I'm not sure how long," Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said, via Bally Sports Florida . "He had X-rays and the doctor said it was broke, so we'll see how long he's out for, unfortunately."

Reed played in the league himself for 11 seasons from 1987-97, more than half of which was present with the Boston Red Sox. He managed in the minor leagues for both the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers before joining the Marlins staff last fall.

The Marlins lost all three games to the Cardinals in St. Louis this week, which extended their losing streak to six games coming out of the All-Star break. They hold a 53-45 record, which is 10.5 games back from the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.

The Marlins will open a three-game series against the Rockies in Florida on Friday.