Marlins reportedly place pitcher Sandy Alcantara on 15-day IL with forearm injury

MLB: SEP 02 Marlins at Nationals WASHINGTON, DC - September 02: Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) walks off the field after warming up prior to the Miami Marlins versus the Washington Nationals on September 2, 2023 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports

The Miami Marlins reportedly placed starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm flexor strain, according to the Miami Herald's Jordan McPherson.

It's unclear when or how Alcantara sustained the injury. He last pitched eight innings in on 6-4 win over the Washington Nationals on Sunday. Alcantara, who'll turn 28 on Thursday, has pitched 184 2/3 innings this season for the Marlins with 151 strikeouts and a .368 ERA. He won the National League Cy Young in 2022 and also made his second All-Star team this past season.

The Marlins sit third in the NL East with a 71-67 record and are half a game back of the Cincinnati Reds for the final wild card spot in the postseason.

