Major QB storylines heading into minicamp, are the Cardinals tanking?

Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald start off by discussing the latest violation of the NFL's gambling policy (this time by Indianapolis Colts CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr.), the Buffalo Bills defensive line after signing Leonard Floyd and extending Ed Oliver and how soon we could see the New York Jets extend DT Quinnen Williams. Next, they discuss the best potential landing spots for former Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins. Later, they discuss the five major quarterback storylines heading into minicamps, including the Jets and Zach Wilson, the Colts and Anthony Richardson, the San Francisco 49ers and Trey Lance, the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson and the Green Bay Packers and Jordan Love.

2:46 - Isaiah Rodgers is the latest player to violate the NFL's gambling policy. His situation, contrary to some of the more recent violations, is fairly clear cut because he apparently gambled on his own team.

9:20 - The Bills sign Leonard Floyd and extend Ed Oliver. Charles thinks the Bills are employing a similar strategy to the Los Angeles Rams a few years ago. as they invest in a deep defensive line while their window is open.

11:40 - Jori gives an update on the latest with the Jets and star DT Quinnen Williams, who is seeking a new contract. Can the Jets afford to Williams a market resetting deal given their very limited cap space?

15:30 - Where is the best landing spot for WR DeAndre Hopkins? Jori heard that the Bills were originally planning on trading for Hopkins, but it eventually fell through. She likes the Tennessee Titans as a landing spot, while Charles would love to see Hopkins on the Kansas City Chiefs.

27:15 - Major QB storylines heading into minicamp. Do the Jets need another backup behind Aaron Rodgers? Zach Wilson has not looked great so far in camp, and the Jets need to make sure they can survive if Rodgers is out for a few games.

34:15 - Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson is trending towards being the week one starter in Indy. While many think Richardson needs awhile sit and learn, Charles thinks this could be the right move for Richardson as he learns on the job as long as the team doesn't have high expectations for year one.

40:00 - As 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan avoids questions about QB Brock Purdy, Charles wonders if Trey Lance might be playing himself back into contention for the starting role in SF. Jori and Charles discuss how the quarterback situation might play out.

45:00 - Is Russell Wilson primed for a bounce-back year under Sean Payton? Charles thinks he might be. Russ still has a playoff-ready roster around him in Denver, and once again the pressure all falls on him to get it done.

48:25 - Jori and Charles attempt to determine what would count as a successful year for Packers QB Jordan Love. He has a good offensive line and a decent roster around him, and the NFC North is still wide open. Charles wants Love to be at least top-15 in offensive efficiency stats.

