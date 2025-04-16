The Lyrids meteor shower peaks next week: When and how to best view the shooting stars

In the coming days, there will be an exciting reason to gaze up at the sky: the Lyrids meteor shower. Formed out of remaining particles from Comet Thatcher, the Lyrids meteor shower is visible every April as Earth passes through the trail of debris. This spring, it's taking place from April 17 to 26.

Here’s what to know as the Lyrids meteor shower makes its 2025 appearance.

🌠 What is a meteor shower?

A meteor shower occurs when the Earth passes through dusty trails of debris left by a comet or other objects in space while orbiting the sun, according to NASA. While many meteors, or "shooting stars," can be seen per hour on any given night, a meteor shower occurs when this number increases substantially.

🌌 What can I expect to see?

Described by the American Meteor Society as being of medium strength, the Lyrids meteor shower typically produces 10 to 15 meteors per hour, according to EarthSky.

While the Lyrids aren't as bright or fast as the Perseids meteor shower, they can sometimes generate a fireball or a bright flash in the sky.

🗓️ When’s the best time to view the Lyrids?

The Lyrids meteor shower will peak on the night of April 21-22. Predawn hours are the best time to view the Lyrids meteor shower because, according to Space.com, that's when it is at its highest in the sky. The point from which the meteors originate, also known as the radiant, is located in the northern constellation Lyra, which is close to the bright star Vega. Because of this, the Lyrids will be most visible in the Northern Hemisphere. Activity can still be seen from the Southern Hemisphere, though at a lower rate.

👓 What’s the best way to view the Lyrids meteor shower?

There is no special equipment needed to view the Lyrids — though NASA says not to expect the meteor shower to leave long, glowing trails of dust behind. When looking at the sky, it's important to be patient as it will take around 15 to 20 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the darkness. To optimize visibility, it's best to find a clear view of the sky away from city lights.