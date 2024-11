New Orleans Pelicans v Dallas Mavericks - Emirates NBA Cup DALLAS, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 19: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup against the New Orleans Pelicans game at American Airlines Center on November 19, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images) (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

In a blow for the Dallas Mavericks, star Luka Doncic is going to miss some time. According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, Doncic has reportedly sustained a wrist injury and will be out for an undetermined amount of time.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Doncic will be reevaluated in one week.

Doncic, 25, has played in and started 14 of 15 games this year. The Mavericks are currently 8-7