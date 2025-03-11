Luka Dončić's triple-double not enough for Lakers in loss to 12th-place Nets

Los Angeles Lakers' Luka Doncic (77) dribbles the ball against Brooklyn Nets' Keon Johnson (45) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

The Lakers' scorching start post-Luka Dončić trade has hit a wall.

After a loss to the reigning champion Celtics on Saturday, the Lakers lost, 111-108 on the road to the 12th-place Brooklyn Nets on Monday.

Dončić posted a triple-double and hit a deep 3 in the game's final seconds to keep the Lakers afloat. But it wasn't enough against the 21-win Nets for a Lakers team playing without LeBron James. James is expected to miss 1-2 weeks with a groin strain suffered against the Celtics.

This story wll be updated.